Lakeshore Dental opens Homewood office

× Expand Image courtesy of Lakeshore Dental

Lakeshore Dental has opened at 511 Brookwood Blvd. in Homewood, providing general and cosmetic dental care under the leadership of Dr. Stephen Pak.

Pak brings 30 years of experience to the practice, which offers preventive, restorative and cosmetic dental services. Treatments include routine cleanings and exams, dental implants, crowns and bridges, fillings, root canals, teeth whitening, veneers, orthodontic treatment, TMJ therapy and oral cancer screenings.

The practice also features digital X-rays and Invisalign treatment and offers customized care plans tailored to each patient's needs.

Lakeshore Dental is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

For more information, visit lakeshore-dental.com or call 205-941-7391.