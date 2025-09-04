Kings put their hearts into Antique Market on Linden

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Sarah Owens. Linda and Chip King opened Linden Antiques in Homewood in 2022. The store aims to show how items would really look in a home. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Sarah Owens. Prev Next

In the heart of Homewood, Antique Market on Linden offers more than vintage furniture — it offers what owner Linda King calls “curated warmth,” shaped by decades of family influence and a love of layered design.

“My husband and I, Chip King, we own the store,” King said. “He retired from a construction company probably about four years ago, and I let him not work for about three months. And then I said, ‘Hey, I've got a great idea,’ because we were vendors at another shop, and they closed, and we decided that we wanted to continue doing this. So we started our own place. We started this place in 2022.”

Antiques are part of their family history. “My mother-in-law was a designer, and she had an antique store in Cahaba Heights for years. And so I always was there and helping her work and do stuff. And so it's always kind of been in our blood,” she said. “My father was a builder, and my mother helped design the houses that he built. And so it was just kind of in both of our blood, and we loved doing it. We loved decorating and curating.”

From the start, the Kings wanted to create a space that felt like home. “We wanted it to be a place where you could come in and see how things would look in your house, so not just furniture just placed in here, but where it really looks like different rooms and vignettes,” King said. “It's curated very well. And, you know, people can see how things actually would look when they take them out.”

The shop opened with six vendors and currently has four. “When somebody decides to retire or leave, I just kind of keep taking over their space, because I enjoy decorating so much,” she said.

The Kings source inventory through travel and local leads. “We have children that live in Maine and in Indiana and in Mobile, so we do a lot of traveling to go see grandchildren, and we can acquire stuff... in New Orleans and other places,” King said. “People know that we buy, so we get calls from people, and there’s always somebody walking in here every day at least. Just say, ‘I got some stuff’ — which is a great way that we get stuff.”

The result is a layered, eclectic style. King described her aesthetic as a blend of leather textures, French antiques and what she called a “more Ralph Lauren” look. “It's very eclectic stuff mixed together,” she said. “I think you can take one really, really nice piece, and then add — just kind of keep adding layers — and it just makes it. It kind of all comes together.”

Popular items include “things with straight lines,” King said. “We have fabulous artwork here... we keep really good art in here, good mirrors too.”

In addition to antiques, the shop carries accessories, gifts and soft goods. “I carry candles and pillows. I have a new pillow line from a girl that makes them locally — her company’s called Pillow Talk,” she said.

Many customers are decorators shopping for clients — some of whom prefer to keep the store under the radar. “They don't really like me to talk about it, because it's kind of their — they think it's their secret,” King said. “But it's not, but they think it is.”

Asked what customers say they appreciate most, King said, “They love the way the store is curated. They love that it's clean. They love that it always smells good in here. It's mainly just that everything is curated, and you can really tell how it looks and how it would look decorated in your own [home].”

The shop is located at 2828 Linden Avenue in Homewood. New arrivals are posted weekly on Instagram and Facebook under the name Antique Market on Linden.