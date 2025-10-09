King’s Home Thrift Store opens location in Homewood

× Expand Photo courtesy of King's Home Thrift Store Employees and supporters of the new King's Home Thrift Store celebrate their opening in Homewood with a ribbon cutting.

King’s Home Thrift Store has opened in Homewood, drawing shoppers eager to support a nonprofit that aids children, mothers and families escaping domestic violence. The store features clothing, décor, books and accessories for all ages. Shoppers can also find specialized items like Prodigal Pottery by King’s Home and refurbished furniture made through the Women’s Work Program.

Every purchase at King’s Home Thrift supports the mission. All proceeds from in-store sales and second-hand donations go toward providing housing, counseling, education and employment opportunities for individuals recovering from trauma.

Since its founding, King’s Home has served as a safe haven for families across Alabama. Through its thrift stores, the organization not only provides affordable, quality goods but also supports survivors as they rebuild their lives through housing, counseling and job training.

Visitors to the Homewood location on opening day enjoyed special sales, refreshments and the chance to meet staff and volunteers dedicated to the mission of “hope and healing through community.”

King’s Home Thrift is located at 142 Green Springs Hwy. and is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Donation hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.