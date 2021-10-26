Jim and Jim’s Body Shop moving; property to be redeveloped

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Jim and Jim’s Body Shop, located in Homewood behind Nadeau Furniture, is planned for retail redevelopment spaces. Jim and Jim’s is moving to Royal Automotive in Vestavia Hills.

The property currently home to Jim and Jim’s Body Shop will be the new location of Cahaba Cycles, along with two other businesses, following redevelopment of the building.

Shannon Waltchack is overseeing the redevelopment. Len Shannon said the company purchased the property earlier this year and plans a $2 million improvement, including an entirely new facade and exterior. The property at 1722 27th Court South includes three bays and is about 20,000 square feet.

Shannon said it is difficult to find large space in the city, so the property is well suited for multiple tenants. Cahaba Cycles will move from its current location at 2834 South 18th Street to take up one space and will also include a coffee shop, Shannon said. As of early October, one potential tenant had signed a letter of intent, but was not named, while the middle space, occupying about 6,700 square feet, was still available for lease.

“It’s a whole new skin,” Shannon said.

There will be new awnings, a new storefront and common areas for customers, Shannon said.

Jim and Jim’s is moving to Royal Automotive at 3010 Columbiana Road in Vestavia Hills.

The area around Jim and Jim’s has received significant investment in recent months, with the opening of the Valley Hotel across the street, and the recent purchase of the Valley Mall by Mike Mouron, who also owns the Valley Hotel.