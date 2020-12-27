Jack’s celebrates 60th birthday

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sav McBride. Jack’s CEO Todd Bartmess holds a cake celebrating the chain’s 60th anniversary.

Founded in 1960 in Homewood, Jack’s Family Restaurants started as Jack’s Hamburgers in a walk-up hamburger stand that served burgers, fries, sodas and shakes and has now grown to almost 200 locations in four states in the South. On Nov. 17, the restaurant chain celebrated its 60th birthday.

“To celebrate, we sent birthday cakes to all of our store locations and provided them Big Jack’s gift cards to hand out to select customers,” said Jack’s CEO Todd Bartmess. “This was our way of giving back to our employees and customers who have been loyal over the past 60 years.

“Jack’s started out 60 years ago offering 60-cent hamburgers and fries. Fast forward 60 years and we’ve grown to add a ton of great menu options, have positioned ourselves as a chain that offers quality food, and have built a reputation of getting to know our customers and our communities,” he added.

Submitted by Sav McBride.