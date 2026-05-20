Iron Tribe founder launches Project LeanNation

× Expand Photo courtesy of PLN. Franchise owner Forrest Walden and his wife, Mendy Franchise owner Forrest Walden and his wife, Mendy, hold their first batch of PLN meals and protein-packed grab-and-go snacks.

After founding Iron Tribe Fitness in Homewood and spreading the gym across the country, Forrest Walden said he now hopes to make mealtime easier and healthier when he opens Project LeanNation this summer.

Walden has been in the fitness industry for more than three decades, including 10 years with Fitness Together and 15 years with Iron Tribe Fitness. In October 2025, Walden sold Iron Tribe Fitness and set out to provide an option for people who wanted to change their lives through health and nutrition, he said.

That’s when he came across PLN and became a multi-unit franchisee. He’s set to open his first location in downtown Homewood June 6.

“I knew I wanted it to be in Homewood first because that’s where I live and where I love,” Walden said.

Expand Photo courtesy of PLN. Project LeanNation is set to open its first Birmingham-area location at 18th St. S. in Homewood on June 6. Project LeanNation is set to open its first Birmingham-area location at 18th St. S. in Homewood on June 6.

PLN makes healthy eating convenient, personalized and sustainable, Walden said. They offer chef-prepared meals to take home, protein shakes, supplements and in-store in-body scans, which allow customers to understand their body composition and goals.

In addition to the meals, PLN also offers customers one-on-one coaching to help them track their progress and provide accountability throughout their health journeys. Everyone from stay-at-home moms and families to business executives are their targeted customers.

“Anyone who wants to look and feel better and leverage prepared food nutrition, you’re a client for us,” Walden said.

As someone with a long career in the fitness industry, Walden said he realizes how that goes hand in hand with nutrition. But for many, the time and energy it takes to grocery shop, plan out healthy meals and cook becomes too much — often causing them to turn to fast-food or other unhealthy options.

“Everybody knows they need to be eating healthier,” Walden said. “But everyone is subject to the chaos of life, from kids’ schedules to everything else we’re juggling. With PLN, it’s a really easy way to fit nutrition into their busy lives.”

Expand Photo courtesy of PLN. PLN offers a 30-meal rotating menu with two portion options, all controllable through the company’s app. PLN offers a 30-meal rotating menu with two portion options, all controllable through the company’s app.

The meals at PLN are around $12 to $14 each, and there’s flexibility with their plans, Walden said. Customers can cancel at any time and control all of their ready-to-eat meals in the app. There’s a 30-meal rotating menu, and there are two different portion options.

“I think it’s a no-brainer because they’re already spending the money on food or eating out,” Walden said. “It’s the best tasting food I’ve ever tried.”

Walden said he is going to start with three PLN locations in the Birmingham area and will start looking for the other two spots a few months after the Homewood store’s opening.

Anyone who signs up for their founding member discount before the location opens will receive a deal of $20 off a box of meals, 10 percent off retail for life and other perks. They can sign up for the deal or view more information at projectleannation.com/locations/homewood-al. PLN will be located at 2811 18th St. S. in Homewood.