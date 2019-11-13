Iron City Lash Bar opens in Homewood

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Iron City Lash Bar opened in mid-August at 111 Broadway St., Suite 3, and is owned and managed by Nicole Eckert with the assistance of sister, Noelia.

The allure of long, full lashes cannot be denied, and Homewood’s Iron City Lash Bar is dedicated to providing that look to its patrons.

The lash spa, which opened in mid-August at 111 Broadway St., Suite 3, is owned and managed by Nicole Eckert with the assistance of sister, Noelia. Both were residing in Florida when Noelia came to Birmingham to attend the Aveda Institute, where she earned her license as an esthetician.

According to Nicole Eckert, it was love at first sight when she traveled to Birmingham to visit her sister.

“I just fell in love with this area, and everyone is so welcoming,” she said. “I knew I wanted to open a high-end lash bar, and it became clear that this was the perfect place.”

When it comes to eyelashes, Iron City’s services are extensive. They include lash tint and lift, classic lash application and extensions, volume and mega volume and fills to maintain your look.

“We also offer hybrid, which is in between classic and extensions,” Nicole Eckert said. “It’s not the full Hollywood look but rather softer and more natural and very popular for special occasions like Valentine’s Day or if you’re thinking of getting engaged.”

According to Nicole Eckert, prices range from $150 for the Classic Full to $250 for Mega Volume, while fills are $45 and up depending on the desired application.

Iron City Lash Bar also offers numerous spa services such as facials, face and body waxing and dermaplaning. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday by appointment and will open on Sunday afternoons by appointment, Nicole Eckert said.

For more information, search Iron City Lash Bar on Facebook or Instagram or call 205-593-4171.