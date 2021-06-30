In Photos: Christopher Collection opens in Homewood

× 1 of 7 Expand Photos courtesy of A Bryan Photo. Captured at on 17Jun2021 by Bryan Johnson Studio. × 2 of 7 Expand Photos courtesy of A Bryan Photo. Captured at on 17Jun2021 by Bryan Johnson Studio. × 3 of 7 Expand Photos courtesy of A Bryan Photo. Captured at on 17Jun2021 by Bryan Johnson Studio. × 4 of 7 Expand Photos courtesy of A Bryan Photo. Captured at on 17Jun2021 by Bryan Johnson Studio. × 5 of 7 Expand Photos courtesy of A Bryan Photo. Captured at on 17Jun2021 by Bryan Johnson Studio. × 6 of 7 Expand Photos courtesy of A Bryan Photo. Captured at on 17Jun2021 by Bryan Johnson Studio. × 7 of 7 Expand Photos courtesy of A Bryan Photo. Captured at on 17Jun2021 by Bryan Johnson Studio. Prev Next

A new interior design gallery is opening July 1 in Homewood.

Christopher Collection is a new concept by Christopher Arcitecture & Interiors, which is a luxury, high-end firm specializing in custom residential and boutique commercial designs. The retail store celebrated with an opening party June 17.

"Christopher Collection is an extension and continuation of our brand in offering a unique collection of timeless décor," the company said in a statement. "We have amazing vendors on board such as Verellen, Janus et Cie, David Yarrow, Matouk, Officine Gullo and many more as well as our own line of custom furnishings. We are so excited to bring this endeavor to life and celebrate with our community."

Christopher Collection is at 2913 Linden Ave. in Homewood. Visit christopherai.com for more information. There will also be more information in a future issue of The Homewood Star.