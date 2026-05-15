Icona Health to open wellness clinic in Homewood

× Expand Photo courtesy of Icona Health

Icona Health is preparing to open at 3415 Independence Drive, Suite 108 in Homewood, with appointment booking expected to begin within the next two weeks.

The clinic, owned by Dr. Alan McCool and Amy McCool, will focus on hormone health, sexual wellness, weight management and longevity care for both men and women.

Services will include hormone replacement therapy for women experiencing perimenopause and menopause, testosterone replacement therapy for men, wellness protocols and personalized treatment plans designed to address issues such as fatigue, hormonal imbalance and performance concerns.

Dr. McCool is a board-certified urologist with more than two decades of experience in sexual health and urologic care. A graduate of the University of Alabama School of Medicine, he completed his residency at Indiana University and currently serves as Chief of Surgery at Baptist Health Medical Center in Jasper.

The clinic’s concept grew from the McCools’ personal experiences navigating hormone health and recognizing what they viewed as gaps in treatment options for both women and men during midlife.

According to the company, Icona Health aims to provide individualized care plans focused on improving energy, wellness and quality of life through a combination of medical treatment and lifestyle support.