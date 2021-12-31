I Heart Mac and Cheese restaurant chain coming to Hoover

× Expand Photo courtesy of Eduardo Rangel Photography. The vegan grilled cheese is one menu item featured at I Heart Mac and Cheese. The business announced an expansion to Hoover and plans a February 2022 opening.

The I Heart Mac and Cheese national restaurant chain, which specializes in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, is making its way to Hoover.

Bonita Riddle and Bobby Reuse plan to run two franchise locations in Hoover and Auburn.

“I Heart Mac & Cheese is a unique and attractive franchise concept that is really resonating with aspiring entrepreneurs, including those from many diverse backgrounds but in particular hospitality industry professionals looking to create a fun, profitable post-pandemic career for themselves,” said Stephen Giordanella, I Heart Mac & Cheese CEO and chairman, in a press release. “Over the last several months, we have opened restaurants in new states, and we are thrilled to expand our brand further, creating memorable, delicious, convenient dining experiences for communities across the country.”

Riddle said she and Reuse decided to open locations of I Heart Mac & Cheese in Alabama because of Reuse’s love for the dish, describing him as a “mac and cheese connoisseur.”

She said one of their locations was supposed to be in her hometown of Decatur, Alabama, but they both decided the real estate wasn’t viable for what they were trying to accomplish. She said she later moved to Hoover to run the restaurant there instead.

“I’m excited to provide a family-friendly atmosphere,” Riddle said. “Somewhere that parents can take their children and feel comfortable with their teenagers going there with their friends.”

Riddle said this is the first restaurant that they’ve ever owned, and while they are excited, the road to opening has been a challenge of sorts.

“Myself not being from the Hoover area and Bobby just moving over to Georgia to run his business there, it’s taken a lot of time and a lot of patience to find a place for us to open an I Heart Mac and Cheese,” she said.

They will be looking for hard-working, dedicated and efficient employees, Riddle said.

“The thing we’ll need first is a general manager, which would oversee the employees,” Riddle said. “We’ll need somebody that’s efficient in running a restaurant and their employees.”

The plan is to put the restaurant at 2503 John Hawkins Parkway, which is near the road’s intersection with Preserve Parkway. Interior demolition and construction was expected to start in January.

For more information on the restaurant chain, go to iheartmacandcheese.com.

