Huey’s Sandwich Co. to celebrate grand opening with latte art competition

× Expand Photo courtesy of Seeds Coffee

Huey’s Sandwich Co. will celebrate its grand opening with a Latte Art Throwdown on Thursday, June 25, partnering with Seeds Coffee Co. for an evening of coffee, competition and community.

The event will take place at Seeds Coffee, with sign-ins beginning at 6 p.m. and the competition starting at 7 p.m. Participants can enter with a $5 buy-in, and cash prizes will be awarded to top competitors.

Attendees also will have the opportunity to enter a raffle for a Fellow Series 1 Espresso Machine. Raffle tickets will be available for $20 each or five for $60.

Organizers said the event is designed to celebrate Birmingham’s coffee community while marking an important milestone for Huey’s as it launches its new sandwich shop concept.

The business describes itself as a community-focused restaurant built around quality food, hospitality and neighborhood connections. Founded by two brothers, Huey’s aims to create a welcoming gathering place where customers can enjoy sandwiches, coffee and time with friends and family.

Owners say their vision is to build a local hangout that feels like home, serving thoughtfully crafted food in a relaxed atmosphere while fostering community relationships.

The June 25 celebration is open to both competitors and spectators. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to sample menu items, explore the new restaurant and support participants as they compete in the latte art competition.