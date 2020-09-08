Homewood Theatre taking its performance outdoors

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood Theatre Kyle Bass, executive director of Homewood Theatre,at the company’s new space in Brookwood Village Mall. Homewood Theatre moved into the space in August 2019.

Homewood Theatre will present its latest production, Working Without Pants, Sept. 12 in the parking lot at The Shops at Brookwood Village.

"We have been trying to think of a way to get back onstage, and we think this is a good way to do it," the company said in a release. "This show is a collection of stories from some wonderful local writers about funny, poignant, heart-warming things that have happened during the past few months of pandemic."

Audience members are asked to stay six feet apart and wear a mask because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The performance is free, but tickets need to be reserved in advance.

"Everyone has been so understanding during this crazy time, we just want to give a little something back," the company said. "This will be a fun night to safely get together and enjoy a little theatre under the stars."

Visit homewoodtheatre.com for more information.