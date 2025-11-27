Homewood Theater delivers drama, laughter, learning opportunities

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Theatre. Homewood Theatre The Homewood Theatre offers education opportunities to serve students from age 3 through high school.

Homewood Theatre is stepping into its fall season with a full slate of performances and student programming designed to bring the arts to all ages.

This year’s education offerings serve students from age 3 through high school. Weekly fall classes include Dramateers, a creative drama program for preschoolers and early elementary students; Young Artists, focused on improv and acting for grades 3-5; and Storytellers, a production-based class for middle and high schoolers. “We teach students from 3 years-18 years old, so there is something for everyone,” said education director Lexi Bresnan.

“More outlets for students to be creative makes Homewood ... Homewood,” Bresnan added.

After a fall lineup of performances that included “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” in September and “The Butler Did It” and “Through the Seasons” in October, the Homewood Theatre now gets ready for the holiday lineup.

In December, the theatre presents two seasonal productions: the beloved Southern drama “Steel Magnolias” (Dec. 4-14) and the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life Live” (Dec. 23-28), performed in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast.

All performances take place at Homewood Theatre’s downtown location. Class registration and ticket information are available at homewoodtheatre.com.