Homewood Shoe Hospital to close, shift focus to shoe lift company

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Dr. Victor Costa and his daughter, Mariana Elchert, of the Homewood Shoe Hospital on June 19.

After more than 50 years in business, Homewood Shoe Hospital will close its doors in December — but its owners aren’t hanging up their tools just yet.

Victor Costa and his daughter, Mariana Elchert, announced the decision Oct. 10 via Facebook, sharing that the longtime downtown repair shop will retire from traditional shoe repairs to expand their existing specialty business, Shoe Lift Express.

The move marks the end of a chapter for the Central Avenue shop, which has served generations of customers with shoe repairs, orthotics and custom footwear work. Costa, a board-certified pedorthist since 2006, has run the business for nearly 30 years.

“We’ve made the bittersweet decision to retire from shoe repair in order to expand our shoe lift company,” the post said. “It’s been an incredible journey, and we’re so grateful for the support, laughs and memories shared with all of you over the years.”

Shoe Lift Express, co-founded by Costa and Elchert, provides custom shoe lift modifications for customers with leg length discrepancies. The online service builds on decades of specialized work at Homewood Shoe Hospital and now serves clients nationwide. Customers can mail in shoes for lift modifications and orthotic adjustments, often communicating directly with the founders.

In the meantime, the store will continue offering shoe repairs through the end of the year. The owners are also seeking a buyer to continue the legacy in the same space. The shop, including all equipment and inventory, is for sale. Serious inquiries can be made at 205-903-1188.

Homewood Shoe Hospital is located at 2900 Central Ave. and remains open Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.