Homewood Piggly Wiggly closed for remodel

× Expand Staff Current Piggly Wiggly in Homewood Current Piggly Wiggly in Homewood

The Homewood Piggly Wiggly, which had operated with little interruption since 1977, suspended operation at the end of business on Saturday, Jan. 3.

Shelves were bare as staffers await the start of construction. The store is expected to be closed for seven months while it is being remodeled. Plans are for the store to reopen in early August.

Patrons who were unaware of the closing visited the store on Wednesday, Jan. 7, hoping to pick up items they generally bought there. Highland Park’s Margaret Young had hoped to get some individual cans of V8 vegetable juice and folded paper dinner napkins.

“You don’t find those anywhere else either,” she said, acknowledging that she’s looking forward to the new and improved Pig. “It's going to be new and all fancied up. It'll be nice. It will. They've got some nice people working here too.”

Rocky Patel peered into the front door as the realization of the closed store hit home for him.

“I live in Ross Bridge but I come once in a while, every two weeks to get my stuff here,” he said. “I like the good service and good employees. What I need,. I find here, so I come to that place.”