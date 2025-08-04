Homewood Parks and Rec team gears up for a season of play

× Expand Staff photo. Children in first through eighth grade can register for the city’s flag football program until Aug. 8.

Fall may still feel far off in the Alabama heat, but for Homewood Parks and Rec, it’s already game time.

Flag football and volleyball are coming online. Basketball is looming. Uniforms are ordered. Coaches are queued. And somewhere, in between emails and field layouts, a few staffers are still wrangling lifeguard shifts to keep the pools covered through the last blast of summer.

“We put a ton of work into getting the seasons ready,” said athletic coordinator Ben Haskins. “Kind of the whole point of our job is to make sure kids and parents and everyone participating in the rec sports and everything we do, they don’t have to worry about anything. They can just show up and have fun.”

That seamlessness is the point. For Homewood’s Parks and Rec team, the goal is simple: kids and parents show up, have fun and never see the logistics underneath.

“Just seeing all the work we put in paying off, and everyone’s having a good time, they’re not having to worry about everything, because we did our job correctly,” Haskins said. “It’s just fun getting to see that.”

Ben Dawkins, another athletic coordinator, said the structure of the year — with different seasons always rotating — keeps the work fresh.

“Summer means pool season, and spring brings flag football, and then it kind of keeps going,” Dawkins said. “But for me, that just keeps me interested in it all year. Also, every year you’re kind of rotating back to the same stuff, so you get to make improvements every year. So if you’re just always trying to be a little bit better, it’s kind of nice to be able to see it.”

The department’s largest program is basketball — spanning kindergarten through eighth grade and occupying every inch of gym space they can find. “It’s just like the pools,” said Superintendent of Athletics and Aquatics Jakob Stephens. “It takes an army of us to run it.”

Stephens credits his staff with bringing energy, creativity and stamina to the work — even as they continue managing Patriot and Central pools through the peak heat. Staff members check pool chemicals every two hours, mentor teen lifeguards and support each other when schedules change or emergencies arise.

“We overstaff,” Stephens said. “Regardless if there’s five swimmers in the pool or 150, we have the same number of lifeguards out there.”

That vigilance — and heart — is what Stephens says separates Homewood from other cities he’s worked in.

“Knowing that Homewood is a place where people want to move to and knowing that it’s not just the schools, but the park and rec is part of that as well,” he said, “it means a lot.”

While it’s a heavy workload, athletic coordinator Josh Matthews says the reward for all the effort is simple: “One of the biggest joys is kids coming up, and they will run up and be like, ‘Coach Ben, did you see what I did? Yeah, I threw a touchdown!’ It’s one of those feelings that’s hard to replicate.”

For more information on Homewood Parks and Recreation or to register for programs, visit homewoodparks.com.