Homewood Parks and Rec receives Step into Swim grant

The National Swimming Pools Foundation, in partnership with the Master Pools Guild membership, is continuing its mission of creating one million new swimmers by asking guild members to nominate worthy organizations in their communities for Step Into Swim grants.

Shoemaker Pools in Greystone has participated in this program since the beginning and recently presented Jakob Stephens, athletic director for Homewood Parks and Recreation, a $500 check from the foundation to be used toward their programs.

Homewood Parks & Recreation offers a swimming and water safety program at the Homewood Central Pool. This program combines a strong emphasis on drowning prevention and water safety at age-appropriate levels. It’s the ideal program for anyone who wants to enjoy the water safely regardless of skill level.

Scott Fuller of Shoemaker Pools is a Homewood resident and has three children at Homewood High School.

