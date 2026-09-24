Homewood open houses September 26-27

by

Businesses

1624 Ridge Road

Birmingham

MLS#: 21457706

5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,613 square feet

$1,198,000

Mike Lindsay: 205-470-6246, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1575 Valley View Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21460920

5 bedrooms/3 baths/3,262 square feet

$625,000

Heather Pierce: 205-746-2200, Keller Williams Homewood

Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

107 Windhaven Road

Homewood

MLS#: 21464419

3 bedrooms/3 baths/1,542 square feet

$575,000

Jamie Goff: 205-296-2323, ARC Realty - Homewood

Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

103 Windhaven Road

Homewood

MLS#: 21464795

5 bedrooms/3 baths/2,949 square feet

$699,000

Julie White: 205-588-8282, Today's Home

Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

5108 8th Terrace S.

Birmingham

MLS#: 21463874

3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,521 square feet

$429,900

Mary Harmon Muir-Taylor: 205-370-7996, Ray & Poynor Properties

Sunday, September 27, 2026, 1-3 p.m.