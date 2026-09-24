Homewood open houses September 26-27

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1624 Ridge Road
Birmingham
MLS#: 21457706
5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,613 square feet
$1,198,000
Mike Lindsay: 205-470-6246, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1575 Valley View Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21460920
5 bedrooms/3 baths/3,262 square feet
$625,000
Heather Pierce: 205-746-2200, Keller Williams Homewood
Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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107 Windhaven Road
Homewood
MLS#: 21464419
3 bedrooms/3 baths/1,542 square feet
$575,000
Jamie Goff: 205-296-2323, ARC Realty - Homewood
Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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103 Windhaven Road
Homewood
MLS#: 21464795
5 bedrooms/3 baths/2,949 square feet
$699,000
Julie White: 205-588-8282, Today's Home
Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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5108 8th Terrace S.
Birmingham
MLS#: 21463874
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,521 square feet
$429,900
Mary Harmon Muir-Taylor: 205-370-7996, Ray & Poynor Properties
Sunday, September 27, 2026, 1-3 p.m.