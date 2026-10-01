Homewood open houses October 3-4

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912 48th St. N.
Birmingham
MLS#: 21464278
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,073 square feet
$199,900
James Rodgers: 334-202-2642, Keller Williams Homewood
Sunday, October 4, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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124 Gillon Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21465103
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,464 square feet
$519,900
Joe Falconer: 205-281-1831, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd
Sunday, October 4, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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5400 6th Ave. S.
Birmingham
MLS#: 21465588
3 bedrooms/3 baths/1,523 square feet
$349,000
Brian Kelleher: 205-531-2747, Keller Williams Homewood
Sunday, October 4, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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933 52nd Way N.
Birmingham
MLS#: 21455708
2 bedrooms/2 baths/1,491 square feet
$189,000
Angie Reeder: 205-586-3647, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Saturday, October 3, 2026, 10 a.m. to noon