Homewood open houses October 3-4

by

Businesses

912 48th St. N.

Birmingham

MLS#: 21464278

3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,073 square feet

$199,900

James Rodgers: 334-202-2642, Keller Williams Homewood

Sunday, October 4, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

124 Gillon Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21465103

3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,464 square feet

$519,900

Joe Falconer: 205-281-1831, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd

Sunday, October 4, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

5400 6th Ave. S.

Birmingham

MLS#: 21465588

3 bedrooms/3 baths/1,523 square feet

$349,000

Brian Kelleher: 205-531-2747, Keller Williams Homewood

Sunday, October 4, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

933 52nd Way N.

Birmingham

MLS#: 21455708

2 bedrooms/2 baths/1,491 square feet

$189,000

Angie Reeder: 205-586-3647, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Saturday, October 3, 2026, 10 a.m. to noon