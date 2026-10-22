Homewood open houses October 24-25

by

Businesses

2024 21st Ave. S.

Birmingham

MLS#: 21466879

3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,762 square feet

$575,000

Fulton Williams: 205-937-7862, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Crestline

Sunday, October 25, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1629 Manhattan St.

Homewood

MLS#: 21467959

3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,680 square feet

$799,900

Stacy Flippen: 205-966-8406, ARC Realty Mountain Brook

Sunday, October 25, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1624 Ridge Road

Birmingham

MLS#: 21457706

5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,613 square feet

$1,195,000

Mike Lindsay: 205-470-6246, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Sunday, October 25, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

212 Edgeview Ave.

Birmingham

MLS#: 21467824

3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,290 square feet

$430,000

Will Post: 205-531-9214, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Sunday, October 25, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

5408 5th Court S.

Birmingham

MLS#: 21468111

2 bedrooms/1 baths/970 square feet

$249,900

Lauren Sazera: 205-901-4955, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Brandon Harder: 205-936-0128, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Sunday, October 25, 2026, 2-4 p.m.