Homewood open houses October 24-25

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2024 21st Ave. S.
Birmingham
MLS#: 21466879
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,762 square feet
$575,000
Fulton Williams: 205-937-7862, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Crestline
Sunday, October 25, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1629 Manhattan St.
Homewood
MLS#: 21467959
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,680 square feet
$799,900
Stacy Flippen: 205-966-8406, ARC Realty Mountain Brook
Sunday, October 25, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1624 Ridge Road
Birmingham
MLS#: 21457706
5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,613 square feet
$1,195,000
Mike Lindsay: 205-470-6246, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, October 25, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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212 Edgeview Ave.
Birmingham
MLS#: 21467824
3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,290 square feet
$430,000
Will Post: 205-531-9214, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, October 25, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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5408 5th Court S.
Birmingham
MLS#: 21468111
2 bedrooms/1 baths/970 square feet
$249,900
Lauren Sazera: 205-901-4955, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Brandon Harder: 205-936-0128, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, October 25, 2026, 2-4 p.m.