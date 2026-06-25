Homewood open houses June 27-28

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1529 Parkside Court
1529 Parkside Court
Homewood
MLS#: 21455834
3 bedrooms/3 baths/1,847 square feet
$535,000
Tracy Richardson: 205-612-6782, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Jorge Yau: 205-563-0222, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Saturday, June 27, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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1716 Saulter Road
1716 Saulter Road
Birmingham
MLS#: 21456825
6 bedrooms/5 baths/4,681 square feet
$979,000
Jill Taylor: 251-513-2311, RealtySouth-MB-Crestline
Sunday, June 28, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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320 Kenilworth Drive
320 Kenilworth Drive
Homewood
MLS#: 21456666
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,763 square feet
$799,900
Gusty Gulas: 205-218-7560, eXp Realty, LLC Central
Sunday, June 28, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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505 55th Place S.
505 55th Place S.
Birmingham
MLS#: 21456119
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,436 square feet
$368,000
Ellen Ortis: 205-224-9877, RealtySouth-MB-Crestline
Sunday, June 28, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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541 52nd St. S.
541 52nd St. S.
Birmingham
MLS#: 21451672
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,328 square feet
$489,000
Trish Kren: 205-317-1151, Tinsley Realty Company
Sunday, June 28, 2026, 2-4 p.m.