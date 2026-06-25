Homewood open houses June 27-28

by

Businesses

1529 Parkside Court

Homewood

MLS#: 21455834

3 bedrooms/3 baths/1,847 square feet

$535,000

Tracy Richardson: 205-612-6782, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Jorge Yau: 205-563-0222, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Saturday, June 27, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

1716 Saulter Road

Birmingham

MLS#: 21456825

6 bedrooms/5 baths/4,681 square feet

$979,000

Jill Taylor: 251-513-2311, RealtySouth-MB-Crestline

Sunday, June 28, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

320 Kenilworth Drive

Homewood

MLS#: 21456666

3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,763 square feet

$799,900

Gusty Gulas: 205-218-7560, eXp Realty, LLC Central

Sunday, June 28, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

505 55th Place S.

Birmingham

MLS#: 21456119

3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,436 square feet

$368,000

Ellen Ortis: 205-224-9877, RealtySouth-MB-Crestline

Sunday, June 28, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

541 52nd St. S.

Birmingham

MLS#: 21451672

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,328 square feet

$489,000

Trish Kren: 205-317-1151, Tinsley Realty Company

Sunday, June 28, 2026, 2-4 p.m.