Homewood open houses July 18-19

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1008 Palmetto St.
1008 Palmetto St.
Homewood
MLS#: 21457441
2 bedrooms/2 baths/1,163 square feet
$599,000
Amy Hobbs: 205-790-1253, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Saturday, July 18, 2026, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
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1001 Drexel Parkway
1001 Drexel Parkway
Homewood
MLS#: 21455226
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,356 square feet
$450,000
Matt Rudak: 205-542-7860, ARC Realty Vestavia
Sunday, July 19, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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500 Old Saulter Circle
500 Old Saulter Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21458770
5 bedrooms/4 baths/5,934 square feet
$1,169,000
Stacy Flippen: 205-966-8406, ARC Realty Mountain Brook
Sunday, July 19, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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636 Oakmoor Drive
636 Oakmoor Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21459183
3 bedrooms/3 baths/1,502 square feet
$465,000
Kete Cannon: 205-601-4148, ARC Realty - Homewood
Sunday, July 19, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
5009 7th Ave. S.
5009 7th Ave. S.
Birmingham
MLS#: 21458955
3 bedrooms/1 baths/1,250 square feet
$399,000
Julie Hannon: 205-470-8022, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, July 19, 2026, 2-4 p.m.