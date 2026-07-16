Homewood open houses July 18-19

by

Businesses

1008 Palmetto St.

Homewood

MLS#: 21457441

2 bedrooms/2 baths/1,163 square feet

$599,000

Amy Hobbs: 205-790-1253, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Saturday, July 18, 2026, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1001 Drexel Parkway

Homewood

MLS#: 21455226

3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,356 square feet

$450,000

Matt Rudak: 205-542-7860, ARC Realty Vestavia

Sunday, July 19, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

500 Old Saulter Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21458770

5 bedrooms/4 baths/5,934 square feet

$1,169,000

Stacy Flippen: 205-966-8406, ARC Realty Mountain Brook

Sunday, July 19, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

636 Oakmoor Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21459183

3 bedrooms/3 baths/1,502 square feet

$465,000

Kete Cannon: 205-601-4148, ARC Realty - Homewood

Sunday, July 19, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

5009 7th Ave. S.

Birmingham

MLS#: 21458955

3 bedrooms/1 baths/1,250 square feet

$399,000

Julie Hannon: 205-470-8022, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Sunday, July 19, 2026, 2-4 p.m.