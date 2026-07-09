Homewood open houses July 11-12

by

Businesses

117 Venetian Way

Homewood

MLS#: 21452870

3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,144 square feet

$409,900

Erin Isbell: 205-454-0712, RealtySouth-Homewood

Saturday, July 11, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1513 Parkside Court

Birmingham

MLS#: 21455374

4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,396 square feet

$699,900

Kete Cannon: 205-601-4148, ARC Realty - Homewood

Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1624 Ridge Road

Birmingham

MLS#: 21457706

5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,613 square feet

$1,400,000

Mike Lindsay: 205-470-6246, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

101 Ridgemoor Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21456812

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,323 square feet

$679,900

Scott Butler: 205-706-5836, ARC Realty - Homewood

Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

504 Devon Drive

Homewood

MLS#: 21441000

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,052 square feet

$549,900

Keith Turberville: 256-230-5688, ARC Realty Vestavia

Robin Turberville: 205-520-8658, ARC Realty Vestavia

Sunday, July 12, 2026, 1-3 p.m.