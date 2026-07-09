Homewood open houses July 11-12

Photo courtesy of Zillow
117 Venetian Way
117 Venetian Way
Homewood
MLS#: 21452870
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,144 square feet
$409,900
Erin Isbell: 205-454-0712, RealtySouth-Homewood
Saturday, July 11, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
1513 Parkside Court
1513 Parkside Court
Birmingham
MLS#: 21455374
4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,396 square feet
$699,900
Kete Cannon: 205-601-4148, ARC Realty - Homewood
Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
1624 Ridge Road
1624 Ridge Road
Birmingham
MLS#: 21457706
5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,613 square feet
$1,400,000
Mike Lindsay: 205-470-6246, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
101 Ridgemoor Drive
101 Ridgemoor Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21456812
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,323 square feet
$679,900
Scott Butler: 205-706-5836, ARC Realty - Homewood
Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
504 Devon Drive
504 Devon Drive
Homewood
MLS#: 21441000
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,052 square feet
$549,900
Keith Turberville: 256-230-5688, ARC Realty Vestavia
Robin Turberville: 205-520-8658, ARC Realty Vestavia
Sunday, July 12, 2026, 1-3 p.m.