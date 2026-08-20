Homewood open houses August 22-23

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Businesses

913 Redfern Trail

Homewood

MLS#: 21461536

3 bedrooms/1 bath/1,253 square feet

$389,900

Ross Blaising: 205-427-1133, ARC Realty Mountain Brook

Sunday, August 23, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

531 Broadway St.

Homewood

MLS#: 21461340

3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,466 square feet

$734,900

Lynlee Hughes: 205-936-0314, ARC Realty Mountain Brook

Sunday, August 23, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

107 Windhaven Road

Homewood

MLS#: 21459914

3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,633 square feet

$599,000

Madison Holt: 205-777-2840, RMI Realty Group

Carter Manuel: 205-910-1942, RMI Realty Group

Sunday, August 23, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

568 60th Place S.

Birmingham

MLS#: 21461935

3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,211 square feet

$304,800

Ashton Antonetti: 205-908-7254, ARC Realty Mountain Brook

Sunday, August 23, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

5009 7th Ave. S.

Birmingham

MLS#: 21458955

3 bedrooms/1 bath/1,250 square feet

$374,999

Julie Hannon: 205-470-8022, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Sunday, August 23, 2026, 2-4 p.m.