Homewood open houses August 22-23

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913 Redfern Trail
Homewood
MLS#: 21461536
3 bedrooms/1 bath/1,253 square feet
$389,900
Ross Blaising: 205-427-1133, ARC Realty Mountain Brook
Sunday, August 23, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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531 Broadway St.
Homewood
MLS#: 21461340
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,466 square feet
$734,900
Lynlee Hughes: 205-936-0314, ARC Realty Mountain Brook
Sunday, August 23, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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107 Windhaven Road
Homewood
MLS#: 21459914
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,633 square feet
$599,000
Madison Holt: 205-777-2840, RMI Realty Group
Carter Manuel: 205-910-1942, RMI Realty Group
Sunday, August 23, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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568 60th Place S.
Birmingham
MLS#: 21461935
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,211 square feet
$304,800
Ashton Antonetti: 205-908-7254, ARC Realty Mountain Brook
Sunday, August 23, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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5009 7th Ave. S.
Birmingham
MLS#: 21458955
3 bedrooms/1 bath/1,250 square feet
$374,999
Julie Hannon: 205-470-8022, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, August 23, 2026, 2-4 p.m.