Homewood open houses August 15-16

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Photo courtesy of Zillow
2040 21st Ave. S.
Birmingham
MLS#: 21455481
3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,512 square feet
$769,000
Casey Collier: 205-966-1244, ARC Realty Vestavia
Sunday, August 16, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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Photo courtesy of Zillow
1575 Valley View Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21460920
5 bedrooms/3 baths/3,262 square feet
$649,900
Heather Pierce: 205-746-2200, Keller Williams Homewood
Sunday, August 16, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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Photo courtesy of Zillow
605 Devon Drive
Homewood
MLS#: 21458324
5 bedrooms/4 baths/2,880 square feet
$1,195,000
Barbara Wheeler: 205-266-0259, ARC Realty - Homewood
Sunday, August 16, 2026, 2-4 p.m.