Homewood open houses August 15-16

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Businesses

2040 21st Ave. S.

Birmingham

MLS#: 21455481

3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,512 square feet

$769,000

Casey Collier: 205-966-1244, ARC Realty Vestavia

Sunday, August 16, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

1575 Valley View Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21460920

5 bedrooms/3 baths/3,262 square feet

$649,900

Heather Pierce: 205-746-2200, Keller Williams Homewood

Sunday, August 16, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

605 Devon Drive

Homewood

MLS#: 21458324

5 bedrooms/4 baths/2,880 square feet

$1,195,000

Barbara Wheeler: 205-266-0259, ARC Realty - Homewood

Sunday, August 16, 2026, 2-4 p.m.