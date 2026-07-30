Homewood open houses August 1-2

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1845 Saulter Road
Homewood
MLS#: 21459784
4 bedrooms/4 baths/2,953 square feet
$634,900
Bridget Sikora: 205-910-0594, Ray & Poynor Properties
Saturday, August 1, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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1624 Ridge Road
Birmingham
MLS#: 21457706
5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,613 square feet
$1,299,000
Mike Lindsay: 205-470-6246, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Saturday, August 1, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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505 55th Place S.
Birmingham
MLS#: 21456119
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,436 square feet
$368,000
Ellen Ortis: 205-224-9877, RealtySouth-MB-Crestline
Sunday, August 2, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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1514 Ridge Road
Birmingham
MLS#: 21460297
5 bedrooms/3 baths/2,387 square feet
$599,900
Drew Taylor: 205-283-1602, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, August 2, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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329 Kenilworth Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21460090
4 bedrooms/4 baths/2,755 square feet
$1,249,900
Stacy Flippen: 205-966-8406, ARC Realty Mountain Brook
Sunday, August 2, 2026, 1-3 p.m.