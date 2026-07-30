Homewood open houses August 1-2

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Businesses

1845 Saulter Road

Homewood

MLS#: 21459784

4 bedrooms/4 baths/2,953 square feet

$634,900

Bridget Sikora: 205-910-0594, Ray & Poynor Properties

Saturday, August 1, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

1624 Ridge Road

Birmingham

MLS#: 21457706

5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,613 square feet

$1,299,000

Mike Lindsay: 205-470-6246, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Saturday, August 1, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

505 55th Place S.

Birmingham

MLS#: 21456119

3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,436 square feet

$368,000

Ellen Ortis: 205-224-9877, RealtySouth-MB-Crestline

Sunday, August 2, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

1514 Ridge Road

Birmingham

MLS#: 21460297

5 bedrooms/3 baths/2,387 square feet

$599,900

Drew Taylor: 205-283-1602, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Sunday, August 2, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

329 Kenilworth Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21460090

4 bedrooms/4 baths/2,755 square feet

$1,249,900

Stacy Flippen: 205-966-8406, ARC Realty Mountain Brook

Sunday, August 2, 2026, 1-3 p.m.