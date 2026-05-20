Homewood Mattress Store opens on Central Avenue

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Mattress Store

Homewood Mattress Store opened in March at 2900 Central Ave., Suite 110 in Homewood, offering American-made mattresses and personalized sleep consultations.

The locally owned business specializes in mattresses made with American components and assembled in U.S. factories. The store offers a range of products designed to fit different sleep styles, comfort preferences and budgets.

Owner Traci Motherwell, an Alabama native with backgrounds in healthcare, medical sales and concierge services, said the business focuses on creating a more individualized mattress shopping experience. Customers can schedule one-on-one appointments to discuss sleep needs, comfort preferences and financing options before trying mattresses in-store.

The store also offers financing through multiple lenders and same-day purchase availability for many products.

Motherwell said the business emphasizes local shopping and customer service while aiming to provide discounted pricing on higher-end mattress products.

For more information, visit HomewoodMattress.com or call 205-567-8722.