Homewood dentistry celebrates 70 years

The Homewood dental practice now known as Davis & Nix Family & Cosmetic Dentistry hits a milestone this summer with 70 years in business. The practice, now located at 2828 Central Avenue, was started in 1950 by the young WWII B-17 pilot and POW Roy G. Davidson Jr.

After the war, Davidson saw an opportunity in Homewood, a city where many young families were settling down. Davidson began his practice in the heart of Edgewood and later relocated to The Davidson Building, named in his honor, located at the corner of Highway 31 and Old Montgomery Highway.

Davidson’s daughter, Jennifer Davidson Davis, joined her father in 1990, where they practiced together until his retirement in 1997. Davidson’s granddaughter, Melissa Nix, joined her aunt in practice in 2007 and the two moved the practice to its current home on Central Avenue.

Davis retired in 2018, and Kara Ward joined the practice as an associate. Nix and Ward follow the same method of practicing dentistry that was established by Davidson, following the golden rule. Nix and Ward continue to serve generations of Homewood families, cherishing the relationships that have developed since its start in 1950.

