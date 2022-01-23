Homewood couple start food truck with ‘modern Southern cuisine’

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Rob and Alexis Hendrich, owners of the Ladybird and Charlie food truck, prepare for an evening at Hop City in Birmingham. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. the turkey, bacon, brie sandwich with cranberry cherry jam is one of the most popular items on the menu. Prev Next

Following a long career in restaurants and hospitality management, Alexis Hendrich and her husband, Rob, have launched the food truck Ladybird and Charlie, serving up “modern Southern cuisine” in the Birmingham area.

Alexis has managed hotels in Washington, D.C., a restaurant in Little Rock and more, and during a recent trip to Mobile, she and her husband got their latest idea: starting a food truck named after their dogs, Ladybird and Charlie.

While it is hard to pin down the type of food the truck serves, Alexis said they’re calling it Southern cuisine due to the obvious Southern influence on the menu, which she developed after months of sending it to friends and people who know her cooking.

The menu features a marinated flank steak, catfish, herb-and-olive-roasted chicken, coconut-braised pork shoulder, sandwiches, salads and more. Sides include “crispy smashed gold potatoes,” buttered jasmine rice and more.

The steak has been the bestseller so far, she said, following an early December launch that began with a grand opening at The Little London in West Homewood. With the truck named after dogs, man’s best friend isn’t left out. The couple sells the “yappy hour special,” which includes two house-made dog treats with peanut butter and honey frosting.

Alexis got her start in the food industry working as a server and transitioning to “back of house” jobs while in college at Ole Miss, where she earned a degree in hospitality management. While living in D.C., she managed The Mansion, an upscale hotel featuring 100-plus secret doors and noted by institutions like The Smithsonian as one of the most interesting places in the nation’s capital to visit.

Following her career in hospitality management, Hendrich went to graduate school for a culinary degree. She then managed Ashley’s at the Capital in Little Rock before opening her own restaurant, Natchez, named after the city in Mississippi by the same name, her mother’s hometown.

Rob spent 12 years in accounting and now handles the books for Ladybird and Charlie, though they’ve hired someone else to do the taxes, he said.

“It’s very different than what I was doing,” he said.

While he said he appreciated his time in accounting, Rob said the food truck has given him and Alexis the opportunity to pursue something together.

“It’s been good,” he said. “We have our own position and specialty.”

Rob said he feels like they have been able to get up to speed pretty quickly, and Alexis said the response has been positive.

Being able to work as a team adds a fun dynamic they haven’t experienced in previous jobs, Rob said. They also enjoy meeting new people.

“You meet a lot of really cool people,” Alexis said.

The couple also have gotten to interact with similar businesses at the commissary in Irondale that serves as a workplace for them and others. It gives them a place to park the truck at night, clean it and store their goods, Alexis said.

While many people may get into food trucking with the ultimate goal of a brick-and-mortar business, Rob said they are happy just trucking right now, and they aren’t concerned about what the future holds.

Rob said they want to keep focused on creating a “high level of cuisine,” and not let it fall by the wayside chasing a brick-and-mortar location.

The truck will mostly be in the Birmingham area, around the city’s breweries, but could expand elsewhere, Rob said.