Homewood business owner opens new chocolate shop

If people aren’t happy when they come into Chocolate America, they’re happy when they leave, owner Tom Findlay says.

The new store, which features fine chocolates and other sweets, opened at 2856 18th St. S., two doors down from Cookie Fix, in mid-May.

The store features a wide array of chocolates from across the country, along with unique creations that include alcohol or CBD oil. Patrons can also purchase fudge, popsicles and more at the shop.

The idea came after the success of selling some chocolate at his art gallery, Thomas Andrew Art, across from Big Bad Breakfast in downtown Homewood, Findlay said.

Noticing how long the crowds at Big Bad Breakfast waited, Findlay began selling chocolate at the gallery, a practice he continues today.

“They drift over hungry,” Findlay said.

After finding great success, he decided to open his own shop. Findlay grew up with a mother who was always baking or making some kind of sweet for the family to enjoy, he said.

“I want it to be a good product,” Findlay said. “The stuff we grew up on has very little chocolate in it.”

The chocolates found at Chocolate America are, as the name implies, all made in the United States, and all feature higher concentrations of actual chocolate — cacao, Findlay said. It could be called “high-end” chocolate, he said.

A large map hangs on the right wall of the business when customers walk in, with stars signifying where the store has found a chocolate supplier. No stars are in Alabama, Findlay said, but the store is partnering early this month with Michelle’s Chocolate Laboratory, a local supplier. On July 4, Michelle’s will have a pop-up at Chocolate America, Findlay said.

The store is also going to offer wine-and-chocolate pairings at some point, he said.

Findlay travels across the country, sampling products and meeting potential suppliers. He said he’s fallen in love with the chocolate-making process and getting to know the suppliers behind Chocolate America. All of them are “mom-and-pop” shops, not major suppliers, he said.

As he brings the chocolate back to Homewood, Findlay tries to educate his patrons. A sign behind the counter lists the numerous health benefits to dark chocolate. Even if it isn’t being consumed to help with someone’s health, Findlay said there is “good chocolate” out there and he wants to bring it to his customers.

So far, the store has enjoyed great success and Findlay hopes to add more chocolate in the future, he said.

Chocolate is a “happy product,” he said.

“When we’re selling a happy product, everyone is happy,” Findlay said.

Being downtown, Findlay feels he is in the “best part of town.” He enjoys great support from the city and from other tenants. While Cookie Fix, another supplier of sweets, is two doors down, the products offered by the two stores are different and don’t compete with one another, he said.

If the store is successful, Findlay said he would love to open more in the future.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, check out Chocolate America Bham on Instagram.