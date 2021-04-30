× Expand Homewood Business Happenings

Now Open

1. Rolls will share a retail location with Meals by Misty — which offers take-and-bake casseroles, soups, salads and an array of side dishes — at 2900 Crescent Ave. Rolls: 205-789-3753, rolls-homewood.myshopify.com. Meals by Misty: 205-490-1495

2. Buka, a neighborhood wine shop, market, and takeaway cafe, opened at 186 Oxmoor Road, Suite 100, in West Homewood on April 19. 205-527-8007

Relocations and Renovations

3. ExerShop, which offers a full line of fitness equipment for residential and commercial use, is expanding and relocating its showroom to 131 West Oxmoor Road, Suite 119. It also provides service, delivery and installation of fitness equipment. 205-683-2599

4. Dear Prudence left its Edgewood location, which was next to Big Spoon Creamery at 929 Oxmoor Road, and now operates at 250 Summit Blvd., Suite 104 at The Summit next to Urban Cookhouse. The boutique offers clothing, jewelry and gifts. 205-538-5959

5. The Cottage Basket has moved to a larger space at 2901 18th St. S. The store sells gifts, home accents, jewelry and more. 205-460-1054

6. Alabama Gaslight & Grill, 2828 Linden Ave., which has been in business since 1967, has been acquired by Hollywood Pools, 1441 U.S. 31. in Vestavia Hills. hollywoodpoolandspas.com

7. Byars|Wright Inc., an insurance agency with an office at 1701 28th Ave. S. in Homewood, recently named Scott Campbell the head of its personal insurance department. As head of personal lines, Campbell oversees a team of sales and service employees whose primary focus is bringing in new business and serving Byars|Wright’s personal insurance customers. 205-417-1321

8. Caliber, a sporting goods store at 2822 Central Ave., hired Logan Grill as the clothing manager. Caliber sells firearms, hunting gear, clothing and more. 205-917-5800

News and Accomplishments

9. Thomas Andrew Art, 1925 29th Ave. S., an art gallery in downtown Homewood, opened its Chocolate Lounge, giving customers an opportunity to eat something sweet while they peruse local art. 205-504-3412

Anniversaries

10. Shades Creek Dental, 1045 Broadway Park, Suite 101, is celebrating its third anniversary. 205-417-2750

11. Maple Street Biscuit Co., 2801 18th St. S., is celebrating its Homewood location’s first anniversary May 28. 205-414-0999

12. Law Orthodontics, 1910 28th Ave. S., Suite 100, and owner Dr. Maggie Law are celebrating the practice’s first anniversary. 205-855-5111

13. Robins & Morton, a privately held construction firm at 400 Shades Creek Parkway, is celebrating 75 years in business. 205-870-1000

Closings

14. A Social Affair, which was located at 903 Broadway St., closed at the beginning of 2021. The business had more than 30 years in the catering business, according to the business' Facebook page. Tarell Chavis, the former catering supervisor at A Social Affair, said the pandemic played a role in the closure.