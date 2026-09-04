Homewood business happenings: September 2026

COMING SOON

Beignets & Brew, a Florida-based café concept, is coming to 1625 Oxmoor Road in the former Bitty and Beau’s Coffee space near Central Park. The coffee and pastry shop specializes in New Orleans-inspired treats like beignets, which are served fresh and topped with powdered sugar. Customers can choose from a variety of dipping sauces including blueberry, buttercream and chocolate. The shop will also serve specialty coffee, tea, other beverages, made-to-order breakfast sandwiches, and additional sweet and savory menu items. This will be Beignets & Brew’s first location in the Birmingham area as the company spreads across the state, with locations in Auburn, Huntsville, Madison, Muscle Shoals and Saraland. No opening date has been set yet.

beignetsandbrew.com

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is planning to open at 2701 18th St. S. in the former location of Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, which closed this past spring. The Cajun-inspired menu offers dishes including burgers, tacos, seafood specialties, salads, pasta, gumbo, po’boys and more. With about 80 restaurants nationwide, Walk-On’s also has locations in Hoover, Greystone, Trussville, Tuscaloosa, Montgomery and Madison. The local leadership team behind the new location includes former University of Alabama quarterback John Parker Wilson, franchisee Matt Roth and business leader Adam Baxter.

walk-ons.com

RELOCATIONS

Originally at 195 Vulcan Road in Homewood, The Broken Knife Bold Sandwiches is reopening at Elysian Gardens in Avondale at 101 40th St. S. The Homewood location closed after the passing of one of its chefs and founders, Bucki Davis, last summer. Owner Chris Talley will be bringing back their sandwiches after having offered catering services since the brick-and-mortar restaurant closed. The restaurant serves sandwiches like a Caesar chicken cutlet, Italian chicken cutlet and vodka chicken cutlet. The Broken Knife is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

205-427-0542, thebrokenknifebirmingham.com

ANNIVERSARIES

Rub-a-Dub-Dog Bathhouse and Spa, at 1917 Oxmoor Road, Suite 100, in Homewood, is celebrating its 19th anniversary and is now accepting new clients with dogs up to 60 pounds. Existing clients are welcome to add dogs of any size. Founded by Catherine Bres originally as Generation Dog: Where Dogs Are Family, the boutique started with do-it-yourself bathtubs and a room with one grooming table — and has only grown since then. They now offer services including bathing, brushing, de-shedding, haircuts, deep conditioning and nail trims for dogs. Rub-a-Dub-Dog Bathhouse and Spa is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

205-870-5085, rubadubdogspa.com

Ruby Sunshine is celebrating seven years at its Homewood location at 1017 Oxmoor Road. The restaurant serves Southern-inspired breakfast, brunch and lunch, including scratch-made biscuits, shrimp and grits, pancakes, eggs Benedict, French toast, fried catfish, lunch sandwiches and brunch cocktails. The eatery has other Alabama locations including Brook Highland, Orange Beach and Mobile. The Homewood location was the first in the state. Ruby Sunshine is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

205-496-8710, rubybrunch.com

The Homewood School of Music, at 1736 Oxmoor Road, Suite 207, is celebrating its 14th anniversary. Founded by guitar instructors Allen Barlow and Rob Gannon, both formerly of Fretted Instruments of Birmingham, the school was created with a passion for music education. The Homewood School of Music offers lessons for guitar, piano, bass, voice, drums, violin, brass, woodwinds, orchestral strings and music theory.

205-701-2144, homewoodschoolofmusic.com

Alabama Gold Refinery is celebrating its 15th anniversary at 1927 29th Ave. S. in Homewood. The family-owned business specializes in coins, jewelry, fine watches, diamonds and precious metals. Alabama Gold Refinery is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment.

205-533-8825, alabamagoldrefinery.com

Steel City Speech is celebrating its eighth anniversary of offering speech pathology services across Birmingham. The company’s speech pathologists travel to homes, schools or daycares for services, and they also provide therapy services from their office at 438 Carr Ave., Suite 6. Steel City Speech now also offers pediatric language, physical and occupational therapy services.

205-201-0413, steelcityspeech.com

Money Management Services, at 3410 Independence Drive, is celebrating its 34th anniversary. The firm provides comprehensive financial planning including retirement and income, tax strategy, estate, charitable, education and wealth management advice to individuals and business owners. Owned by Don and Gwen Rice, the firm’s mission is to take care of every client and family they work with.

205-871-7526, moneymanagementservice.com

Bandwagon, a sporting equipment and apparel store, is celebrating its fifth anniversary in Homewood. Originally at 2908 18th St., Bandwagon moved to its current location at 926 Oxmoor Road two years ago. From custom uniforms and equipment to apparel and gear, Bandwagon offers a variety of sporting goods and accessories. The store is owned by David and Leah Knight, who have four children and have lived in Homewood for more than two decades. Bandwagon is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

205-834-8976, bandwagonsports.com