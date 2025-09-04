Homewood Business Happenings: September 2025

Now Open

Colina WeHo, a new luxury apartment community at 8 W. Oxmoor Rd., marked its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on July 31. The Homewood development features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and carriage-style homes, along with amenities such as a resort-style pool, yoga studio, co-working spaces and EV charging stations. WeHo is now leasing.

National staffing franchise AtWork has opened a new office in Homewood at 231 State Farm Parkway, near Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Moe’s Southwest Grill. The franchise is locally owned by Dominick Macri, a former Boeing engineering manager who relocated from Washington in search of a new venture. Drawn to AtWork’s mission of connecting job seekers with businesses, Macri plans to open a second location in the Birmingham area. AtWork places nearly 50,000 workers annually across multiple industries.

Coming Soon

Swing Away Golf Club will hold its soft opening Sept. 10 at 100 Frankfurt Circle. The PGA‑certified venue will feature four bays with launch‑monitor technology and offer four membership options. Customers can practice, play simulated rounds on hundreds of courses, compete with friends or family, and purchase golf equipment and installation services.

News and Accomplishments

Homewood Public Library has been selected as one of only eight libraries nationwide to participate in the American Library Association’s “Libraries as Literacy Centers” initiative. Funded by the Mellon Foundation, the two-year project will expand the library’s English Language Learning, Workforce Development, and Digital Literacy programs through new partnerships, resources, and specialized training.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s National Alumni Society recently honored 40 of the fastest-growing businesses led by UAB alumni with its inaugural Blazer Fast 40 Awards. Winners were selected based on verified revenue growth and recognized during a ceremony at UAB’s Hill Student Center. Winners with ties to Homewood included several businesses with headquarters in the city: Sherry Hartley, president of Alabama Goods, which sells locally made gifts and goods from its store on 18th Street South in downtown Homewood; Ryan Tripp, CFO of BluePenguin Payments, a payment processing firm based at 1900 28th Avenue South in Homewood; Brady McLaughlin, CEO of GoRescue Brands, headquartered at 211 Summit Parkway in Homewood, which provides lifesaving training, AEDs and other emergency preparedness.

Anniversaries

Urban Air Adventure Park recently celebrated nine years at its Homewood location, 800 Green Springs Highway. The park offers attractions such as go-karts, a warrior course, dodgeball and the Tubes playground, and serves as a venue for birthdays, church events, corporate gatherings and family outings. 205-916-0123

Renew Dermatology is celebrating seven years at its Homewood location, 1651 Independence Court #211. Renew offers clients both medical and cosmetic dermatology, physician-grade skincare, aesthetician services, Emsella treatments and other related procedures. The office is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Renew Dermatology has one other location in Greystone.

205-580-1500,

Swaddle Kids has been open at 2825 18th St. S., Suite 101, for three years. The store carries clothing, shoes and accessories for girls and boys, as well as backpacks, toys and more. Swaddle also offers ear piercing in-store. Shoppers can visit the store Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

205-870-3503, swaddlekidsonline.com

Vaco is celebrating 17 years recruiting talent from its office at 1900 28th Ave. S., Suite 250. The company specializes in executive searches, direct hires and contract staffing to help companies find the personnel they need. Vaco is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

205-414-9599, vaco.com

U4ic Yoga is celebrating its fourth year in Homewood at 2926 Central Ave. The yoga studio encourages clients to “just show up,” while gaining strength, flexibility and mental clarity with each class. Instructors guide clients of every skill and ability level through a variety of sessions.

205-874-9333, u4icyoga.com

Edgar’s Bakery has been open at 2713 18th St. S. for four years. Known for cakes, cupcakes and sweet treats, the bakery also serves sandwiches, salads and breakfast items. Open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

205-987-0790, edgarsbakery.com

The Christopher Collection, an interior design store at 2913 Linden Ave., is celebrating its fourth anniversary. The store curates luxury home decor, art, lighting, furniture, bedding and more from top designers. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

205-719-3206, christophercollection.com

Otey’s Tavern has been open at 924 Oxmoor Road for two years. Its original location in Mountain Brook has been a community favorite for decades. The Homewood location serves burgers, wings, salads and more, with live music on weekends. Open Monday through Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

205-639-1721, oteystavern.com

Avadian Credit Union celebrates two years at its office at 2200 Lakeshore Drive. While it does not offer standard branch services, the location houses business services experts to assist clients with loans, planning and other needs.

888-282-3426, avadiancu.com

Honest Coffee Roasters is celebrating two years at 960 Oxmoor Road in Edgewood. The shop serves freshly roasted coffee, smoothies, acai bowls and more. Open Monday–Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

205-593-4566, honestedgewood.com