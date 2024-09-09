Homewood Business Happenings September 2024

Now Open

Ross Dress for Less recently opened its eighth location in the Birmingham area, located at 120 Wildwood Parkway. The store carries designer and brand-name clothing, shoes and home decor at discounted prices. The retailer is open Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday from 9: 30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. 205-943-0884

Southern Immediate Care is now open at 1944 28th Ave. S. in Homewood. The urgent care facility is one of seven locations in the state. The Homewood clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 205-409-2794

News and Accomplishments

Forbes recently named Avadian Credit Union, which has a branch in Homewood at 475 Green Springs Highway, as one of the top three credit unions in Alabama. Forbes asked credit union members and former members about their level of satisfaction with their credit union, if they would recommend the credit union and to rate it on member service, the quality of the financial advice offered, fee structures, ease of navigating digital and in-person services and their trust in the credit union. 205-942-9977

Anna Rogers was named president of Alabama Risk Solutions in Homewood this year. Her agency is part of the Legacy Risk Solutions group, which is based in Gainesville, Ga. Rogers’ office is located at 172 Oxmoor Road, Suite 200. She offers business, personal and customized insurance plans. The agency’s business insurance offerings include medical practice, commercial real estate, worker’s compensation, cyber, commercial auto and trucking, directors and officers, general liability and employment practice liability insurance. Personal insurance offerings include auto, home and life insurance. 205-238-6363

Fast Pace Urgent Care has rented a 3,726-square-foot parcel in the Homewood Commons parking lot. A lease agreement in Jefferson County public records shows that the leased property is at 202 State Farm Parkway. More details will follow soon.

Personnel Moves

Alabama Pediatrics welcomes Dr. Abby Allen to the practice. She previously practiced at Pediatrics West for 14 years. Dr. Allen works on Tuesdays and Fridays. Alabama Pediatrics is located at 2815 Independence Drive and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and for sick visits only on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. 205-879-7888

Avadian Credit Union, which has a branch in Homewood at 475 Green Springs Highway, has announced that Brant Malone will succeed Linda Cencula as president and CEO upon Cencula’s retirement at the end of 2024. Malone joins Avadian from Robins Financial Credit Union in Warner Robins, Ga., where he served as chief financial officer. He is a Birmingham native and has previously served as CEO at Coosa Pines Credit Union and Credit Union of Georgia, as well as a CFO at All In Federal Credit Union. Malone started working in July as part of the transition. 205-942-9977

Anniversaries

Renew Dermatology is celebrating six years at its Homewood location, 1651 Independence Court #211. Renew offers clients both medical and cosmetic dermatology, physician-grade skincare, aesthetician services, Emsella treatments and other related procedures. The office is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Renew Dermatology has one other location in Greystone. 205-580-1500

Swaddle Kids has been open at 2825 18th St. S., Suite 101, for two years. The store carries clothing, shoes and accessories for girls and boys, as well as backpacks, toys and more. Swaddle also offers ear piercing in-store. Shoppers can visit the store Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-870-3503

Vaco is celebrating 16 years recruiting talent from its office at 1900 28th Ave. S., Suite 250. The company specializes in executive searches, direct hires and contract staffing to help companies find the personnel they need. Vaco is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-414-9599

U4ic Yoga is celebrating its third year in Homewood at 2926 Central Ave. The yoga studio encourages clients to “just show up,” while gaining strength, flexibility and mental clarity with each class. Instructors will guide clients of every skill and ability level through each session, with a variety of classes to choose from. Call the studio or find the class schedule online. 205-874-9333

Edgar’s Bakery has been open at 2713 18th St. S. for three years. The bakery is known for cakes, cupcakes and other sweet treats but also serves sandwiches, salads and breakfast items. Customers can stop by the bakery Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. 205-987-0790

The Christopher Collection, an interior design store at 2913 Linden Ave., celebrated its third anniversary recently. The store curates luxury home decor, art, lighting, furniture, bedding and more from top designers. Customers can shop online or stop by the store Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-719-3206

Otey’s Tavern has been open at 924 Oxmoor Road for one year. Otey’s original location is in Mountain Brook and has been an iconic destination for many in the local area for decades. The bar and grill serves burgers, wings, salads, wraps and more, along with a full bar and fun atmosphere. Weekends typically offer patrons a live music lineup, with the kitchen closing at 9 p.m. when the music begins. Otey’s is open for business Monday through Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. 205-639-1721

Avadian Credit Union celebrates one year at its office space location at 2200 Lakeshore Drive in Homewood. This location does not offer typical branch services. Instead, it houses business services experts that meet with business members to discuss business plans, close business loans and develop strategies to help business clients meet their needs. 888-282-3426

Honest Coffee Roasters is celebrating one year at 960 Oxmoor Road in Edgewood. The coffee shop and cafe serves up freshly roasted coffee, smoothies, acai bowls, sandwiches and more. The shop is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. 205-593-4566

Closings

Cantina Tortilla Grill announced the closure of its West Homewood location in August. The restaurant opened at 162 Oxmoor Road. According to a post on the Cantina Tortilla Grill Facebook page, its sister restaurant, Sol Y Luna in Mountain Brook, will continue to serve some Cantina menu items. 205-834-8557