Homewood Business Happenings - September 2023

Now Open

Honest Coffee Roasters, a coffee shop and eatery, is now open at 960 Oxmoor Road in Edgewood, where Dreamcakes Bakery used to be. Honest Coffee Roasters sources coffee directly from farmers across the globe and roasts it in-house. In addition to coffee, they will offer other beverages, including teas and kombucha, and a variety of breakfast options and açaí bowls.

Iron Lotus Interiors has recently opened at 238 West Valley Ave. The showroom is a sister store to Tricia’s Treasures in downtown Homewood and features custom furniture, art and antiques. 205-527-4068

Farmers Insurance agent Cynthia Dunn has recently opened a storefront in Homewood at 3430 Independence Drive, Suite 100.

205-490-1114

Avadian Credit Union has opened a new office space to serve its business members. “We are delighted that we are able to serve our business members better at this new location,” said Billy Chancellor, Avadian’s chief lending officer. “It houses all of our business services experts and provides a dedicated space we can use to meet with our business members, discuss business plans and close business loans.” Linda Cencula, Avadian’s president and CEO, added, “This new location is fully dedicated to our business members, allowing us more space to meet with them to learn about and develop strategies to meet their needs.” The new location does not offer branch services. 800-874-3925

Otey’s Tavern is now open at the corner of Oxmoor Road and St. Charles St. in Edgewood. Otey’s is a perfect spot for a delicious bite to eat, a cocktail after work or even those late nights in a fun neighborhood setting. 205-639-1724

Coming Soon

Little Professor Bookshop is expecting to open its new Homewood location in early October, according to owner Jonathan Robinson. The new location will be at 2738 18th St. S., in the former Nadeau furniture store location across from the Valley Hotel. The shop is moving from its previous 18th Street location to provide a larger space for community and fellowship. Until the Homewood location opens, customers can shop locally at Little Professor’s Pepper Place location at 2807 Second Ave. S., Suite B. 205-703-9010

Wrapsody will be opening a new location in Homewood soon. The company will be taking over the previous Little Professor bookstore space at 2840 18th St. S. This will be Wrapsody’s fourth location, with others in Hoover, Trussville and Auburn.

Relocations and Renovations

Brookdale University Park, 400 University Park Drive, recently reopened after being closed due to flood damage. 205-396-2613

News and Accomplishments

Homewood Carpet & Flooring is now Shunnarah Flooring. The showroom is still at 813 Green Springs Highway, Suite 156. 205-518-6423

The Valley Hotel, at 2727 18th St. S., recently received a beautification award from the Homewood Beautification Board. 205-354-0171

The Cottage Basket, a boutique gift shop in downtown Homewood at 2901 18th St. S., was selected as a nominee in the Alabama Retail Association’s Retailers of the Year contest for the Customers’ Choice award. 205-460-1054

Personnel Moves

Roena Randall and Aaron Williamson have joined as real estate agents at RealtySouth’s Homewood office at 1690 Reese St. 205-407-4774

Renew Dermatology, 1651 Independence Court, Suite 211, is welcoming a new doctor. Dr. Jennifer Bares specializes in medical and cosmetic dermatology. She is originally from Trussville, where she and her husband Chandler now reside. 205-580-1500

Anniversaries

The Christopher Collection interior design store at 2913 Linden Ave. celebrated its second anniversary in July.

The Edgar’s Bakery location in downtown Homewood at 2713 18th St. S. recently celebrated its second anniversary. The bakery has 10 locations, and the Homewood site is the newest.

U4ic Yoga at 2926 Central Ave. recently celebrated its second anniversary. The studio offers a variety of yoga classes, seven days a week.

Vaco Birmingham at 1900 28th Ave. S. #250 is celebrating 15 years of business with its clients and business partners. Vaco provides consulting, permanent placement, executive search and strategic staffing for companies in all industries across the country and around the world. The company strives to build and maintain long-lasting relationships with its clients and candidates in order to provide tailored solutions that align with clients’ long-term goals. 205-414-9599

Swaddle Kids, a boutique kids’ clothing store at 2827 18th St. S., celebrated its first anniversary on Aug. 12. 205-870-3503

Renew Dermatology, 1651 Independence Court, Suite 211, is celebrating five years in business. Dr. Cherry, Dr. Curl and Dr. Hughey have more than 30 years of combined experience and are dedicated to providing the best dermatological care for the whole family. 205-580-1500