Homewood business happenings: October 2026

NOW OPEN

Bayt Al-Qahwah opened earlier this year at 425 Green Springs Highway in Homewood. A modern coffee shop inspired by authentic Yemeni flavors, Bayt Al-Qahwah offers a variety of items from freshly brewed Yemeni-style coffee to pastries and specialty drinks. They also serve tea, lattes, espresso, shaken iced tea, Qahwah ceremonial matcha, refreshers, mojitos, strawberry milk cake, honeycomb bread, croissants, mousse cake and more. The coffee shop is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

205-238-5301

Young Creators, located at 2900 Central Ave., Suite 130, in Homewood, began in September to offer a membership-based after-school creative program for children ages 8 to 13 years old. The program encourages imagination, creative thinking, problem-solving and confidence through a variety of hands-on projects and experiences. The projects vary throughout the year and include activities like painting, drawing, storytelling, design and other creative challenges. Children can enroll anytime during the year, and membership is $250 a month, which includes one two-hour session each week and art supplies. Classes are limited to 10 children per day. Currently, classes are offered on Wednesdays from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

205-427-5299, youngcreators.studio

After two years of preparations, Foo Hai Handmade Noodles and Dumplings opened in August at 1903 29th Ave. S., Suite 101, at 19th Street South in Homewood. Created by the founders of Urban Hai in Midtown Atlanta, the restaurant offers handmade noodles, dumplings and Szechuan cuisine, as well as a special chef’s selection that isn’t on their Atlanta menu.

Foo Hai Handmade Noodles and Dumplings is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

205-538-5353

The Elemental You opened at 2822 Central Ave., Suite 104, in Homewood. Led by Dr. Barry King and Dr. Tyler Richardson, the practice provides metabolic weight loss support, endocrine hormone optimization and neutralizing aesthetic treatments. Their care includes hormone optimization, refreshed aesthetic, regenerative medicine, weight sustainability, hair restoration and refined wellness. The practice also provides pharmaceutical-grade supplements. The Elemental You is open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

205-593-4502, theelementalyou.com

RELOCATIONS AND RENOVATIONS

Homewood Bagel Company and Goodies Toy Store are merging into one location at 2907 Central Ave. and opening together on Oct. 2. Homewood Bagel will close for remodeling for two weeks prior to the reopening and offer delivery on the weekends during that time. Goodies Toy Store will close its storefront at 3027 Central Ave. Sept. 27. Homewood Bagel is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

205-769-6131, homewoodbagelco.com, goodiestoystore.com

ANNIVERSARIES

Founded in 1984 by the Bostany family, Alpha Church Supply and Gifts is celebrating 12 years at its location at 121 West Valley Ave. The company has moved locations several times but has been in Homewood for more than 30 years now. They offer a variety of items and materials for churches and other religious organizations including advent candles, crosses, decorations, pews, graduation items, books, wedding items and more. The store is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

205-942-5750, alphachurchsupply.com

Ono Poké, located at 934 Oxmoor Road in Homewood, is celebrating its eighth anniversary in Edgewood. When founder Vinh Tran moved from the West Coast to Birmingham, he wanted to bring some of the tastes with him. The restaurant opened its original location in the Pizitz Food Hall in 2017 and now has locations at The Summit and Hoover, as well. The restaurant offers dishes including ono fries, build your own bowls and seaweed salads. The Edgewood location is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 7:30 p.m.

205-730-1992, theonopoke.com

The Seafood King has been cooking up seafood in Homewood for the past eight years at 180 State Farm Parkway. The restaurant also has locations in Hoover and Bessemer. Customers can enjoy dishes including fried calamari, oysters, popcorn shrimp, catfish, snow crab legs, clams, mussels and more. The Seafood King is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

205-637-3630, theseafoodking.com

Salon 46 is celebrating four years at 350 Hallman Hill East, Suite 71, in Homewood. The stylists offer services including coloring, styling, treatments and cuts for women, men and children.

The first Salon 46 was founded in 2012 in Alexandria, Va. Salon 46 is open Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

205-848-2265, salon46.com