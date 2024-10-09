Homewood Business Happenings October 2024

Now Open

Homebase, a coworking space at 1625 Oxmoor Road, Suite 105, opened recently. The building houses a collection of fully furnished office spaces for rent, including 24/7 access for members, free internet service, free printing services, parking in the street, meeting rooms and a monthly coffee card. For more information, potential members can contact Homebase through the online form on their website. 205-829-1383

Several new businesses have recently opened at The Edge Homewood on Green Springs Highway. The Edge is similar to a food court, but it also offers green space to relax and enjoy time with friends, retail stores for shopping, and a future entertainment venue. The Que-Bicle is now open daily and serves up local Chef Nick Carpenter’s take on barbecue and sides. BBQ tacos, nachos and mac and cheese are just a few of the offerings. Visit tlhospitality.com for detailed hours and more information. PopBar and Baba Java are now open in a shared space. PopBar offers all-natural gelato in popsicle form, with more than 80 rotating flavors to choose from. Visit pop-bar.com for more information. Baba Java offers expertly crafted, roasted and sustainably sourced coffee. Visit babajavacoffee.com for more information. B’ham Burger is also now open. This restaurant was brought to Homewood by the same people that opened The Standard in the Pizitz Food Hall and in the Vestavia Hills City Center. Customers can enjoy burgers and hot dogs with the option to add toppings such as a fried egg, avocado and more. For more information, visit thestandardbhm.com. Shin Ramen Noodle and Asian Cuisine is also open and offers ramen bowls, rice bowls and other custom Asian cuisine. Young Shin, the owner, is also the owner of The Standard and Pho Pho restaurants. Visit theedgehomewood.com for ongoing tenant updates.

× Expand Los Valedores Mexican Food

Los Valedores Mexican Food, LLC, has put a “coming soon” sign on a building at the intersection of Columbiana Road and Oxmoor Road, and construction is taking place. There has not been an official announcement from the owners about the site plans, but customers have posted about the restaurant opening a brick-and-mortar location on the Los Valedores Facebook page. The Mexican eatery has operated out of a food truck for years, and continues to serve the Homewood area in various locations. It was recently voted one of the “Three Best Food Trucks in Birmingham” by threebestrated.com. The menu currently offers authentic tacos, tortas, quesadillas, burritos and more. 205-460-6517

News and Accomplishments

Shunnarah Flooring, located on Green Springs Highway, now offers full kitchen, bathroom and utility room renovations. Everything from plumbing, electric, painting and floors to tile walls, backsplashes and niches — Shunnarah Flooring does it all, top to bottom. Ask about design services. 205-518-6423

Closings

GreenHouse restaurant, in the Edgewood community of Homewood, is now closed after five years in business. The eatery was known for soups, salads, and sandwiches. The newer location in Southside is also closed. The restaurant’s owners, Bray and Mary Claire Britton, made the announcement on Instagram in July. The couple commented that they wanted to “get to know their kids,” and that the two restaurant spaces were up for lease.

Badcock and More, located in the Palisades in Homewood, is closing permanently. The nationwide furniture chain is reportedly closing down all locations after 120 years in business. The company filed for bankruptcy due to overwhelming debt and climbing overhead costs. The company is having “going out of business” sales in all stores, and all purchases made by customers are final.