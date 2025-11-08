Homewood business happenings: November 2025

NOW OPEN

Stone Hollow Farmstead has opened a second Birmingham-area retail location in downtown Homewood, sharing space with Tracey Barrett Interiors at 2817 18th St. S. The Harpersville family farm, founded in 1999 by Deborah Stone and now run with her daughter Alexandra, is known for jams, pickles, infused vinegars and salts, popcorn, caramels, goat cheeses and fresh-cut flowers. The new shop, called Stone Hollow Farmstead Of Earth & Home, features heirloom goods, seasonal provisions and fresh blooms. A grand opening celebration was held Oct. 9-11.

The Craft Room, a new craft store and workspace, is now open in the West Homewood neighborhood. The shop offers lightly used craft supplies for purchase along with shared space for customers to work on projects together. It also serves beverages and snacks. Located near The Collective and Seeds Coffee at 169 Oxmoore Road, Suite 109.

RENOVATIONS

White Oak Family Dentistry has unveiled its newly renovated office at 1905 Oxmoor Road in downtown Homewood. The family-owned practice, led by Drs. Nathan and Mechay Gray, now features refreshed interiors and an expanded focus on patient comfort. The warm, inviting space is designed to put patients at ease while offering a full range of services — from pediatric dentistry and root canals to clear aligners and sleep medicine.

The Courtyard by Marriott Birmingham Homewood at 500 Shades Creek Parkway recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting for its newly renovated lobby. The updated space features a modern, welcoming design tailored for travelers and local professionals, with comfortable seating, expanded work areas and convenient access to The Bistro. Located near Samford University and downtown Birmingham, the hotel offers updated guest rooms, on-site dining, a 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool and flexible event space.

Expand Submitted The Homewood Public Library has begun Phase III renovations, a project funded by the City of Homewood to update and improve community spaces while keeping the library open to patrons. Upgrades include a remodeled Large Auditorium with new flooring and a redesigned stage, a new kitchen with commercial-grade appliances, renovated Children’s Department restrooms, refreshed gallery wall coverings, and ADA-compliant café restrooms. The project also brings new paint and furniture in the café. Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library.

The Homewood Public Library has begun Phase III renovations, a project funded by the City of Homewood to update and improve community spaces while keeping the library open to patrons. Upgrades include a remodeled Large Auditorium with new flooring and a redesigned stage, a new kitchen with commercial-grade appliances, renovated Children’s Department restrooms, refreshed gallery wall coverings, and ADA-compliant café restrooms. The project also brings new paint and furniture in the café.

NEWS & ACCOMPLISHMENTS

The Sonesta ES Suites Birmingham Homewood, located at 50 State Farm Parkway, has been sold for $3 million, according to public records dated Sept. 30. The buyer, 50 State Farm Parkway Property Owner LLC, is linked to Mitulkumar Mahen Patel, whose companies operate hotels in Dothan and Birmingham. The 4.13-acre property includes a 120-room, three-building hotel.

Michelle Hamrick, assistant director of operations at the Homewood Public Library, has been named the 2025 Librarian of the Year by the Jefferson County Public Library Association. The award, presented Oct. 3 during JCPLA Staff Day, recognizes Hamrick’s leadership and service.

A pair of Homewood-connected women were among 15 persons from Alabama who were honored Sept. 13 when the National Federation of Press Women (NFPW) announced the winners of its 2025 Professional Communications Contest. The announcement was the final event of the organization’s 2025 National Conference in Golden, Colorado. Homewood native Jennifer Hallman placed in Children’s Book/Fiction. The Vestavia Hills resident earned her prize for her book “How Mae Got Moxie.” Carolyn Sherer, a current Homewood resident, placed third in Writing/Essay, Chapter, or Section in a Book for “Sheltering in Place.” All of the Alabama winners are members of Alabama Media Professionals, which is an affiliate of NFPW. Hallman, Sherer and the other Alabama winners are members of Alabama Media Professionals, an affiliate chapter of NFPW.

CLOSINGS

Homewood Shoe Hospital, a Central Avenue fixture for more than 50 years, will close in December as owner Victor Costa and his daughter, Mariana Elchert, shift focus to their growing shoe lift company, Shoe Lift Express. The longtime shop will continue taking repairs through year’s end while expanding the online business, which provides custom shoe lift modifications and orthotics for customers nationwide. The store and its equipment are for sale, and the owners are seeking a buyer to continue the legacy in the same space. 2900 Central Ave. 205-903-1188

ANNIVERSARIES

Several businesses at The Edge Homewood on Green Springs Highway are marking one year in operation. The Edge offers a food court-style experience along with green space to relax, retail stores for shopping and a future entertainment venue. The QueBicle is open daily and serves local Chef Nick Carpenter’s take on barbecue and sides, including BBQ tacos, nachos and mac and cheese. PopBar and Baba Java operate in a shared space, offering all-natural gelato in popsicle form with more than 80 rotating flavors, and expertly crafted, sustainably sourced coffee, respectively. B’ham Burger offers burgers and hot dogs with toppings such as a fried egg or avocado. Shin Ramen Noodle and Asian Cuisine, owned by Young Shin — who also owns The Standard and Pho Pho — offers ramen bowls, rice bowls and other custom Asian cuisine. Eighteen South is also marking its first anniversary at The Edge in Homewood. The men’s apparel shop offers premium clothing brands and styles for every occasion.

Freddy’s Bistro and Bar has been open in Homewood for one year. The restaurant offers casual dining with lunch, dinner and weekend hours.

The Pink Tulip is celebrating the first anniversary of its second location in The Grove shopping center. The locally owned boutique offers women’s clothing and accessories.

Bandwagon, a Homewood-based sports boutique owned by David and Leah Knight, is celebrating four years in business. The store offers custom community and lifestyle apparel at its Homewood and Vestavia Hills locations.

Celebrate Birmingham is celebrating three years at 1743 Reese St. The party decor shop offers balloons, rentals and custom installations for events.

Sasquatch Toys and Comics, 145 Citation Court, is marking its second year in Homewood. The store features vintage and modern toys, comics and collectibles. “Sasquatch Toys & Comics” on Facebook

Cowlicks, 1923 29th Ave. S., is celebrating two years in Homewood. The children’s salon offers haircuts and styling in a kid-friendly atmosphere.

Taco Mama is celebrating 14 years since opening its first location in Mountain Brook’s Crestline Village. The Homewood restaurant on Oxmoor Road remains a neighborhood favorite for tacos and margaritas.