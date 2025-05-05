Homewood Business Happenings: May 2025

× Expand The bhambowl fruit bowl at City Bowls includes strawberries, bananas and and blueberries.

Now Open

City Bowls has moved into 960 Oxmoor Rd., previously the home of Honest Coffee Roasters. This will be the seventh location in the state for the açaí and smoothie bowl spot, and they will be serving their classic menu in addition to Honest Coffee Roasters coffee. thecitybowls.com, (205) 848-7448

Colina WeHo, a new luxury apartment complex, has opened in West Homewood at 80 Oxmoor Rd. The apartments opened this month, offering a self-proclaimed premiere living experience with upscale finishes, modern amenities and a community atmosphere. colinaweho.com, (205) 847-5555

News and Accomplishments

× Expand Photo courtesy of Samford University L-R, are Jane Reed Ross, Ray J. Flynn and Joy Hicks O’Neal, the 2025 recipients of the Samford Medallion Award.

Samford University names Ray J. Flynn, Joy Hicks O’Neal and Jane Reed Ross recipients of the 2025 Samford Medallion Award. The award seeks to honor individuals whose ideas and actions have been largely unheralded, and who are responsible for deeds of kindness. Flynn is the director of the Ministry Center at Green Springs, O’Neal is founder of The Red Barn and Ross is a renowned landscape architect. Read more at bit.ly/4jwFt2e.

Anniversaries

× Expand Brunch from Frothy Monkey.

The Frothy Monkey is celebrating one year at 930 Oxmoor Road in Homewood, the second location in Alabama for the eatery. The cafe serves breakfast and brunch every day until 5 pm, as well as lunch and dinner, with beverage offerings including coffee, craft beer, wine and cocktails. The recipes are made from scratch, and the ingredients are locally sourced whenever possible. This location is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. 659-202-4344

SouthPoint Bank has been at their 1720 28th Ave. S. location for one year. The branch offers a full range of banking services, including personal and business accounts, loans, ATM services and drive-thru service. The Homewood location is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-503-5000

Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Slice Pizza and Brew at The Homewood Chamber of Commerce 22nd annual Taste of Homewood in SoHo Plaza on March 13, 2025.

Slice Pizza and Brew is celebrating one year at 1010 Oxmoor Road. The location was previously occupied by New York Pizza, in the heart of the Edgewood neighborhood. The menu includes traditional favorites along with a few new, local menu items. The Edgewood location is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. 205-238-5490

The Little Donkey, 2701 18th St. S., Suite 200, has been serving the Homewood community for 13 years. The restaurant prepares Southern-inspired Mexican dishes such as tacos, queso, fajitas and other favorites such as fried chicken. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Phallon Cunningham, 8, dances as she eats ice cream at Neighbors Ice Cream in Homewood while David Walker, center, looks on and Cunningham’s father, Dexter, pays for their order Saturday, May 6, 2023.

and Saturday. 205-703-7000

Neighbors, at 715 Oak Grove Road in West Homewood, has been scooping up ice cream for two years. The sweet shop offers classic and unique ice cream flavors for its scoops, cones and shakes, as well as a candy wall. The shop is open weekdays from 3 to 8 p.m. and weekends starting at noon. 205-518-5521