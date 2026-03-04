Homewood business happenings: March 2026

× Expand Submitted Bayt-Al-Qahwah

OPENINGS

Bayt Al-Qahwah, an authentic Yemeni coffee shop, has opened at 425 Green Springs Highway, Suite 141, in the Edgemont Town Center. Offerings include both standard espresso bar drinks and international coffees, along with Yemeni Adeni spiced black tea and matcha. Pastries include baklawa, sabaya, croissants, cheesecake and more. Open late. 205-238-5301, baytalqahwah.com

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

AmFirst Credit Union recently announced three leadership promotions to support continued growth and innovation. AmFirst has a branch location at 110 Frankfurt Circle, near Lakeshore Parkway. Paul Hoffman has been named vice president of strategic initiatives, John Vaughn has been promoted to vice president of information technology and David O’Dell has been promoted to vice president of business intelligence. Hoffman joined AmFirst in 2016 and most recently served as vice president of audit services. Vaughn has worked in information technology at AmFirst for more than 13 years and most recently served as director of IT services. O’Dell began his career with AmFirst in 2008 and most recently served as director of business intelligence. AmFirst is a federally chartered community credit union serving more than 200,000 members across 21 locations in 13 Alabama counties. amfirst.org

Lakeshore Foundation, a Birmingham nonprofit organization, recently launched Lakeshore Consulting Services, a new venture designed to help businesses, nonprofits and sports organizations strengthen operations, expand accessibility and create sustainable programs. The organization is based at 4000 Ridgeway Drive. Lakeshore Consulting Services uses a 4D Process — Discover, Design, Develop and Deliver — to create customized plans that help partners better serve employees and customers with disabilities. In addition to supporting accessibility efforts, the new service provides guidance for nonprofits in areas such as governance, operational management, strategic planning and long-term sustainability. Lakeshore Foundation, founded in 1925, is a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Site and home to multiple Paralympic teams and community programs. lakeshoreservices.org, lakeshore.org

The Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook recently honored six members for decades of service to the organization. Recognized for 25 years of service were Chuck Kelly of Kelly Landscaping Architects LLC and Glenn Davis. Kelly and Davis both previously served as club president. Sam Gaston, recently retired as Mountain Brook city manager, was also recognized for his leadership, having served as president of three Kiwanis clubs and currently serving as lieutenant governor. Tim Chandler and Leland Keller were honored for more than 40 years of service, along with Tom Donaldson, who also marked 40 years of involvement.

Avadian Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Avadian Credit Union, recently awarded $50,000 in grants to organizations in Alabama. Avadian includes a branch at 475 Green Springs Highway and a business services office at 2200 Lakeshore Drive. Junior Achievement, Teach for America Alabama, the Literacy Council Central Alabama, Woolley Institute for Spoken-Language Education and Woodlawn United each received $10,000. The awards brought the total of grants given to nearly $140,000. Avadian is a full-service, federally insured financial institution with branches across the state. It serves more than 85,000 members, with assets exceeding $1.4 billion. avadianfoundation.org, avadiancu.org

CLOSINGS

Savage’s Bakery & Deli, a longtime staple on downtown Homewood’s main drag, closed Feb. 7 after 87 years in business. The bakery has operated in Homewood for generations and is known for original recipes including lace cookies, iced smiley face cookies, gingerbread men, cupcakes, custom cakes and butterflake rolls. Owner Van Scott Jr. announced his retirement after 47 years of ownership. Longtime customers lined up in the final days to secure a final taste of the bakery’s signature items. Savage’s, at 2916 18th St. S., has served customers across Homewood and the Birmingham metro area since 1939.