Homewood Business Happenings: March 2025

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lexi Branta Coon Los Valedores, a food truck usually found on Green Springs Highway, offers a menu of traditional Mexican food including tortas, burritos, quesadillas and tacos. Pictured here are the al pastor, three meat and chicken tacos, which are topped with onions and cilatnro and served with limes and their house sauces.

Now Open

Los Valedores, a popular food truck serving up authentic Mexican street food, has recently opened a brick and mortar location in Homewood. After operating as a food truck for five years, owner William Perez has transitioned into the permanent location at the same lot he parked the food truck, 302 Columbiana Road. (205) 460-6517

Fast Pace Health opened a new walk-in urgent care clinic at 202 State Farm Parkway in Homewood on Jan. 27. This location will be open seven days per week with extended weekday and weekend hours for current residents and surrounding Jefferson County communities. fastpacehealth.com, (205)719-8465

Residence Inn Homewood/Mountain Brook is now open at 2790 US 280 in Homewood. The hotel held a ribbon cutting in partnership with the Homewood Chamber of Commerce on Feb. 21. marriott.com/default.mi, (205) 479-3001

Coming Soon

Marano’s d’asporto, a unique Italian market and to-go restaurant caffé, is coming to The Edge. The roughly 1,000 square foot space, located in between Eighteen South and True40, is currently under construction and is set to open this spring, filling the last vacant spot for lease at the multi-use complex. maranosdasporto.com.

News and Accomplishments

Nowlin & Associates Wealth Management announced four Peak of the Summit leaders. Jordan Cole, Brandon Lowe, Nolan Sanburn and Mike Schwallie excelled in their 2024 production and were in the top 10 of 7,200 Ameritas producers. nowlinwm.com, (205)871-9993

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, announced the launch of its Alabama satellite office and the hiring of veteran attorney Britton O'Shields to serve as the office's lead attorney. O'Shields, a graduate of the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University, is the first hire for CAIR's revamped presence in the state of Alabama. cair.com, (205) 206-6399

Mark D. Feagin of Homewood has been named the immediate past moderator for the Board of Trustees on the executive committee at Presbyterian Home for Children, an organization caring for Alabama’s homeless boys and girls. phfc.org, (256) 362-2114

New Ownership

Smile Craft Cosmetic and Family Dentistry is under new ownership as Christopher Swicord is taking on the role of both owner and lead dentist. Peter Harb will continue to practice dentistry as he joins Swicord and his team. Their office is located at 3351 Old Montgomery Highway, Suite 202. thesmilecraftdentistry.com, (205) 637-6018

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Guests dine at Cantina Tortilla Grill in West Homewood on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

Anniversaries

The Cantina Tortilla Grill has been open at 162 Oxmoor Road in West Homewood for one year. The Cantina is known for their Latin American dishes, such as the Cuban sandwich, shrimp quesadilla and fish tacos. (205) 834-8557

Webb Building Essentials opened a new showroom at 1716 28th Ave. S one year ago. The business carries everything for building and remodeling from door and window samples to paint colors and flooring. (205) 864-8226

Hero Doughnuts has been at its new location at 1726 28th Ave. S for just over a year. The Homewood Hero Doughnuts serves house-made doughnuts with creative toppings, along with breakfast plates, sandwiches and salads. (205) 623-1017

UAB Callahan Eye Clinic has recently reached two years at One Independence Plaza, Suite 700, in Homewood. This location offers complete ophthalmology and optometry care, as well as designer eyewear. Care is available for both adults and children. (205) 250-6042

× Expand Social Taco's Mesquite grilled flank steak served with charred tomatoes, grilled spring onion, avocado, radish and grilled corn tortillas. Social Taco is the newest restaurant from Dave Horn and Taylor Hughes, the owners of SoHo Social and SoHo Standard. Located off 28th Avenue South behind Homewood City Hall, Social Taco serves Mexican fare with vibrant, fresh ingredients including tacos, Mexican pizza, birria and margaritas.

Social Taco is celebrating two years as one of the three SOHO restaurants in the heart of Homewood. The restaurant values the community and hopes to draw people in with freshly made tacos, margaritas and other favorites. (205) 922-0551