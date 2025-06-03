Homewood Business Happenings: June 2025

× Expand Real and Rosemary's Homewood location.

Now Open

Real and Rosemary in Downtown Homewood reopened in late April after an A/C unit fire caused the restaurant

Expand Submitted photo Dog U opened in Homewood at 2706 19th St. S. The business offers training, daycare and boarding for dogs. Training options include private lessons, group classes and in-home visits.

to temporarily close on April 1. With their reopening, the Homewood location has seen some updates and features a few new menu items. The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1922 29th Ave. S. Real and Rosemary also decided to close their location in The Summit after five years, but their Crestline location will remain open. realandrosemary.com, 205-820-7100

Dog U has opened in Homewood at 2706 19th St. S. The business offers training, daycare and boarding for dogs. Training options include private lessons, group classes and in-home visits. dogubham.com, 205-573-4683

Personnel Moves

The YMCA of Greater Birmingham has named Chad Zaucha its new president and CEO. Zaucha brings more than 20 years of YMCA leadership experience and most recently served as CEO of the YMCA of Muncie, Indiana. He will succeed Dan Pile, who retired earlier this month.

205-324-4563, ymcabham.org

The Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau has selected Dan Williams as its new president and CEO. Williams joins the GBCVB from Experience Columbus, where he served as chief sales officer. With more than 27 years of experience in the tourism and hospitality industry, he will oversee all strategic operations of the GBCVB, with a focus on positioning Birmingham as a premier destination for leisure travel, meetings, conventions and sporting events.

News and Accomplishments

Vista Engineering & Consulting LLC, a materials testing laboratory located at 130 Citation Court in Homewood, was awarded a Phase II Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) contract from the U.S. space agency. The contract will allocate $850,000 to the company over two years, helping Vista Engineering continue to develop and refine its advanced resistance welding technology.

vistaeng.com, 205-307-6550

Extended Stay America’s Birmingham – Wildwood location has a new owner, Siddhivinayaka 25 LLC. The 72-room, 36,435-square-foot hotel sits on 2.28 acres, and a 2024 assessment valued the property at $3.78 million for tax purposes. The buyer is registered to Sandip Patel of Hoover.

extendedstayamerica.com/hotels/al/birmingham/wildwood, 205-290-0102

The North American Islamic Trust is looking to sell its property at 1810 25th Court S. The Islamic Academy of Alabama and the Birmingham Islamic Society’s Homewood Masjid currently reside on the 3.1-acre site. It was originally home to Rosedale School before later becoming The Shades Valley Resource Learning Center. The three-story school building was completed in 1944, and the North American Islamic Trust bought the property from the Jefferson County Board of Education in 1996 for $300,000.

Anniversaries

Shaia’s of Homewood, 2818 18th St. S., has been in the men’s fine clothing business for 103 years. Customers can shop Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

205-871-1312

Renew Dermatology is celebrating two years at 1651 Independence Court #211 in Homewood. The clinic offers medical and cosmetic dermatology, Emsella treatments, aesthetician services and skincare products. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

205-580-1500

The Happy Catering Co. is celebrating 33 years in business. Located at 225 Oxmoor Circle #803, the family-run company employs more than 50 people and serves the area seven days a week. They cater events for corporate functions, nonprofit organizations and weddings.

205-251-8925

Closings

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, located at 1625 Oxmoor Road, closed its doors on April 30. The business was known for employing individuals with disabilities. The owners credited the Homewood community for supporting their mission and creating an inclusive environment, but ultimately cited an “unsustainable” business model as the reason for closing.