Homewood Business Happenings - June 2023

Now Open

A renovated aesthetician space at Renew Dermatology is now open and taking appointments. The space is directly below the original office at 1651 Independence Court. Some of the services include microneedling, hydrafacials, chemical peels and laser hair removal. 205-580-1500

Coming Soon

Whiskey Foxtrot Burger Dive will be moving into the former Homewood Gourmet location at Merchant’s Walk on 28th Avenue South. The restaurant currently has one location in Hoover.

Relocations and Renovations

Homewood Gourmet has a new, larger location on 18th Place South with a refreshed, updated ambiance and one-level dining, making it more accessible to all customers.

News and Accomplishments

Evernest, a national full-service real estate and property management firm based in Homewood, announced that they have acquired Fort Worth-based Metroplex Management Company. The acquisition includes management agreements for more than 100 homes across the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, boosts the firm’s overall properties managed to 16,000 nationwide and, along with other coincident purchases, represents Evernest’s foray into the Texas real estate market.

The Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama recently named Homewood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Meredith Drennen its “Chamber Professional of the Year” for 2023. Drennen also earned the Alabama Accredited Chamber Executive Designation from the organization.

Brookwood Baptist Medical Center has opened its brand-new, 18,822-square-foot operating room. The structure brings 10 new operating suites to Brookwood’s campus. The suites are larger and more technologically advanced, allowing for a broader range of specialty surgeries to be performed at the hospital.

Anniversaries

Mantooth Interiors is celebrating its 50th year of business. Originally called the Brass Bed, the furniture store opened in 1973. The store is located at 2813 18th St. S. and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-879-5474

Closings

Shrimp Basket, 801 Green Springs Highway, has closed.