Homewood Business Happenings July 2025

Now Open

El Barrio and Paramount are now open in West Homewood. Located in the bottom floor of West Row Lofts & Townhomes, the new mixed-use development that replaced the old Econo Lodge, El Barrio brings its award-winning modern Mexican vibe, with a sleek dining room, private event space and a round booth made for sharing queso and tacos. Paramount delivers retro arcade energy, cold draft beer and a patio for outdoor seating. The two are connected by a shared hallway full of arcade games — and now are officially part of the West Homewood scene. West Row, located at 195 Oxmoor Road, opened in February and continues to welcome new residents to its townhomes.

Fun-Land Arcade and Snack Bar is now open at The Edge. Located at 815 Greensprings Highway, the arcade is the latest business to join the family-friendly outdoor entertainment and restaurant development. Opened in Panama City Beach since 1953, Fun-Land has been a popular spot for families to visit while on vacation, and now they can do the same in Homewood. With over 100 arcade games, air hockey, pinball and more, The Edge’s newest tenant is located in the former Cookie Plug space.

News & Announcements

Ironwood Kitchen & Cocktails unveiled a new menu in June, launching a new chapter in the restaurant’s story as they are joined by new executive chef Kirsyn Bielawa. Located in The Valley Hotel in downtown Homewood, the restaurant pays homage to Birmingham’s industrial heritage with a menu inspired by fire. Menu highlights include cast iron appetizers featuring meats such as Lamb Lollipops and Pork Belly, house-made pasta, and entrees such as Bison Strip Steak, Beer Brined Chicken and Pork Ribeye. 205-354-0170

Justin Craft

Justin Craft, president of Nowlin & Associates in Homewood, has received the national Lester A. Rosen Humanitarian and Achievement Award from Ameritas, recognizing his leadership, ethical business practices and dedication to community service in the insurance and financial services industry. In conjunction with the award, Craft selected Hargis Christian Camp in Chelsea to receive the Lester Rosen Grant, reflecting his passion for mentoring youth and supporting community initiatives.

Anniversaries

Art Alley, 109 Broadway St., is celebrating 25 years in Edgewood. The gallery specializes in art from around the Southeast and is open Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 205-879-1105

Sikes Children’s Shoes and Jack n’ Jill are celebrating four years in their current store, located at 2719 19th Place S. The clothing and the shoes are all under the same roof, but there is an entrance for the shoe store and an entrance for the clothing store. In the middle of the room is a cash register, and customers can walk freely from one side of the store to the other. 205-879-3433

Closings

Twenty Twelve Formal Wear has closed its doors after three years in Homewood. The shop, opened in 2022, offered a selection of formal gowns for everything from prom to mother-of-the-bride and tuxedo rentals.

Little Professor closed its Pepper Place location in June after three years in the spot. The bookstore made the announcement in their newsletter in late May, saying a long-term tenant was secured for their current space, and they opted not to relocate within Pepper Place. As they close the location, they plan to refocus on their flagship store in Homewood, creating space for improvements and streamlining operations.