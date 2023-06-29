Homewood Business Happenings - July 2023

Now Open

× Expand Erin Nelson Photo by Erin Nelson The Blended Bungalow in downtown Homewood sells a variety of Bohemian style items located on 29th Street on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Kathy Robb and Penelope Baggett have opened up The Blended Bungalow inside Thomas Andrew Art on 29th Avenue South. They offer a blend of new furniture, custom heirloom pieces, home decor and some women’s clothing and accessories. 512-993-4743

Hibachi Drive Thru, 216 State Farm Parkway, celebrated its grand opening through a formal event on June 17. 814-312-5947

Coming Soon

Alabama Goods will be opening their third location in Hoover in October. The new location will be in Stadium Trace and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays in November and December. 205-803-3900

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Cowlicks is a new children’s hair salon in downtown Homewood located on 29th Avenue South.

Cowlicks, a hair salon specializing in haircuts for children, will be open soon at 1923 29th Ave. S., next to Pastry Art Bake Shoppe and Thomas Andrew Art/Blended Bungalow.

News and Accomplishments

HOMEFIT, 1919 Oxmoor Road #391, is an in-home personal training company that has been in business for more than 10 years and served over 2,000 clients. Based out of Birmingham, with satellite locations in Huntsville and Nashville, HOMEFIT also has franchise partners in Austin, Texas; Fairhope, Alabama; and East Nashville, Tennessee. 855-934-3834