Homewood business happenings: January 2026

NOW OPEN

Colina WeHo, a new $51 million apartment development at 80 West Oxmoor Road near West Homewood, has been completed by developer Dobbins Group and general contractor Capstone Building Corp. The community includes 310 one-, two- and three- bedroom units across 16 buildings, with garden-style and carriage apartment options. Units include granite countertops, smart locks, walk-in showers, balconies, and full-size washers and dryers. Community amenities include a heated resort-style pool with cabanas, a pickleball court, an indoor and outdoor fitness center, EV charging stations, concierge trash pickup, and a pet park and spa. The property is between Red Mountain Park and the Homewood Athletic Complex near Interstate 65 and Lakeshore Drive.

Gallery Annette has opened at 109 Broadway St. in Homewood, taking over the former Art Alley space once owned by Jim Smith. New owners Duncan and Anna Chancellor acquired the gallery in late 2025 and relaunched it under a new name while preserving part of its artistic foundation. Several longtime artists remain, joined by new creators showcasing regional and contemporary work. The Chancellors said their goal is to honor the gallery’s history while building a vibrant, accessible space for the Homewood arts community. Gallery Annette features rotating exhibits, original pieces, and plans for artist receptions and creative events throughout the year. The gallery is open to the public and welcomes visitors of all ages. 205-407-4629

Robins & Morton construction firm of Homewood joined Samford University in Homewood to celebrate the ribbon cutting of new on-campus housing. The project includes two five-story freshman residence halls totaling 160,000 square feet and providing 513 beds, along with two smaller Greek Life halls offering 140 beds for upper-division students. A 550-space addition to the north parking facility was also completed. These improvements are part of Phase 1 of Samford Horizons: A Blueprint for Tomorrow, the university’s long-range campus master plan. Samford leaders said the additions reflect their commitment to a Christ-centered undergraduate experience and help meet high demand for student housing. Robins & Morton served as general contractor. Davis Architects designed the Greek halls, and Perkins & Will designed the freshman facilities.

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Embassy Suites by Hilton Birmingham, located at 2300 Woodcrest Place, has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation, transforming its 242-room property near downtown into a contemporary retreat with Southern charm. All guest suites, meeting spaces and the open-air atrium were refreshed. New lounge areas, modern décor and upgraded amenities — including a Peloton-equipped fitness center — aim to elevate the guest experience. Ruth’s Chris Steak House remains on site for meetings and events. 205-879-7400

Expand Photo courtesy of KC Projects Public Relations Krista Conlin Robinson KC Projects Public Relations, a Homewood-based communications firm, closed 2025 with strong results. The agency, led by president and founder Krista Conlin Robinson, generated more than $4 million in PR value, expanded its service offerings and was named a finalist for PR Daily’s Media Relations Team of the Year.

KC Projects Public Relations, a Homewood-based communications firm, closed 2025 with strong results. The agency, led by president and founder Krista Conlin Robinson, generated more than $4 million in PR value, expanded its service offerings and was named a finalist for PR Daily’s Media Relations Team of the Year. Alongside national recognition, the firm delivered campaigns for clients across Alabama in real estate, nonprofit, hospitality and civic sectors. As it approaches its 15th anniversary in 2026, KC Projects is marking more than 6,500 press placements, $40 million in total media value and more than 350 client campaigns. The agency has grown steadily since 2011 and now supports a wide mix of local and national brands. Firm leaders say they remain focused on helping clients build meaningful connections through strategic media and community engagement.