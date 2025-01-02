Homewood Business Happenings January 2025

Now Open

Moretti Apartment Homes, located at 101 Moretti Circle, are now available for rent. The complex held a ribbon cutting on Dec. 11 alongside the Homewood Chamber of Commerce. The complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, equipped with full-sized washers and dryers, a securely gated premises, a saltwater pool, a 24-hour fitness center and access to other exclusive on-site and virtual amenities.

205-720-0101, liveatmoretti.com

Homebase, located at 1625 Oxmoor Road, Suite 105, held a ribbon cutting with the Homewood Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 12 to officially celebrate the opening of their coworking space. The building houses a collection of fully furnished office spaces for rent, including 24/7 access for members, free internet service, free printing services, parking in the street, meeting rooms and a monthly coffee card. For more information, potential members can contact Homebase through the online form on their website.

205-829-1383, athomebase.com

Anniversaries

Style & Stitch (formerly Sew Sheri Designs) is celebrating its 34th anniversary. The business, located at 1722 28th Ave. S., Suite Gm in downtown Homewood, is owned by Sheri Corey. She opened the business in 1991 and specializes in color and fabric consultation, room decoration and creating curtains, linens, pillows, headboards and more. Their experienced design consultants and bustling workroom give them the flexibility to assemble nearly any custom piece.

205-879-8278, styleandstitch.net

Blalock Williams, 2906 Crescent Ave., is celebrating one year of business in Homewood. John Blalock and Lee Williams opened their financial planning and wealth management office in 2024. Blalock is the CEO and a financial advisor, and Williams is the chief investment officer. Their services include financial planning, investment management, retirement planning, estate planning and wealth transfer.

205-779-0795, blalockwilliams.com

Gauntlet Fitness, located at 2711 18th Place S., is celebrating its third year at its new Homewood location. Gauntlet is a safe, friendly, no-judgment zone. Their primary objective is getting people moving and enjoying exercise in a safe environment, with equipment that's fun to use and workouts that suit a wide range of skills. Each trainer at Gauntlet Fitness is certified in the art of kickboxing by Master Sheram.

205-937-4552, gauntletfit.com

Therapy South, located at 2610 19th St. S., is celebrating three years of business at their SoHo/Red Mountain location. The clinic offers a variety of services and treatments to promote healing and strength. New patients are encouraged to stop by the clinic any time to take a look around and make sure they are comfortable with the facility and staff.

205-558-6400, therapysouth.com/locations/soho

3BM Golf Studio, located at 237 Oxmoor Circle, Suite 107, and led by Brandon Mason, is celebrating two years of being open in Homewood. The golf studio offers custom-made clubs, fittings, simulator rentals, lessons and more. All services are by appointment only. Appointments can be booked online or by calling or emailing the store at 3bmgolfstudio@gmail.com.

205-873-9100, 3bmgolfstudio.com

2025 marks the fifth anniversary of BenchMark Physical Therapy opening an outpatient clinic at 1910 28th Ave. S., Suite 104, which offers orthopedic physical therapy including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance and total joint replacement programs. Clinic director Amanda Elliott earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Duke University. She is certified in vestibular (balance) rehabilitation, LSVT BIG therapy for Parkinson’s disease management and functional capacity evaluations.

205-202-2273, benchmarkpt.com

Shades Mountain Print Shop, LLC, located at 240 Oxmoor Circle, Suite 103, is celebrating one year of business in Homewood. Transform your team's style and professionalism with their custom work apparel service. Whether you're decking out your staff for trade shows, dressing a crew for outdoor events or fitting your team for everyday work, they have the gear to make you stand out.

205-201-0422, smprintshop.com

Kalmar Group is celebrating their one-year anniversary in Homewood. Dylan Scroggins launched the Kalmar Group recruitment firm in January 2024. Located at 1823 27th Ave. S., they primarily place senior-level leadership roles in privately held companies, in addition to building out sales teams. The Kalmar Group works across all industries and around the nation.

205-948-7303, thekalmargroup.com

Closings

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Ed’s Pet World and the Homewood Barber Shop on 18th Street in downtown Homewood on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Homewood City Council has proposed adding sidewalks in front of both businesses. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Ed’s Pet World in downtown Homewood is closing its doors following the sale of their building. Located at 2730 18th St. S., the pet store has resided in Homewood for over 42 years. Listing agent Ann Allen said the business is expected to close, but they will keep some of the exotic animals in order to continue offering their interactive and hands-on party entertainment services.

Five Guys in Brookwood Village shuttered its doors in December, leaving a note on the door stating that the location was permanently closed. The business was the last to vacate the once-popular mall complex. There are three remaining Five Guys locations in Hoover, along with one in Fultondale and one in Trussville.