Homewood business happenings: February 2026

OPENINGS

R3 Contrast has opened a sauna and cold plunge studio in Homewood. The recovery-focused business offers contrast therapy services and is located at 3250 Independence Drive, Suite 10. 205-872-0580, r3contrast.com

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Mothers' Milk Bank of Alabama is relocating its operations to Homewood. The nonprofit organization will open a facility at 700-724 Valley Ave., occupying approximately 5,200 square feet. Mothers' Milk Bank of Alabama provides screened and pasteurized donor human milk to premature and medically fragile infants across the state. mmbal.org

ANNIVERSARIES

The Scrivener’s Desk is celebrating five years of operation as a dissertation mentoring and editorial support service based in West Homewood. The business works with clients across multiple academic disciplines and provides writing and content support services. 205-266-9000

SoHo Standard is celebrating six years at 1830 29th Ave. S. The restaurant is a sister concept to SoHo Social and offers an upscale menu in a refined dining atmosphere. 205-423-8080, sohostandard.bar

Happy Catering is celebrating 34 years in business. Based at 225 Oxmoor Circle in Homewood, the company provides catering services throughout the Birmingham area. 205-251-8925, happycatering.net

Vlachos Orthodontics is celebrating 29 years in business this February. The orthodontic practice is located at 3045 Independence Drive, Suite 205. 205-871-5557, vlachosorthodontics.com

BOOST Kids is celebrating five years in Homewood at 3250 Independence Drive, Suite 200. The organization provides occupational therapy and related services for children. 205-767-9207, BOOST Kids Pediatric Therapy on Facebook

French & Towers Salon Co. is celebrating five years at 2904 Linden Ave. The salon is owned by Farrah Shunnarah and is located in the former Wheelhouse Salon space. 205-538-5926, frenchandtowerssalonco.com

CLOSINGS

Milo’s Tea Company announced that production at its Homewood facility would end effective Jan. 5. The company indicated that some positions were relocated to another facility, while other affected employees were offered severance and transition support as operations concluded at the Homewood site.