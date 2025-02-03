Homewood Business Happenings: February 2025

Now Open

Prime IV Hydration, located at 1831 28th Ave S, Suite 155, celebrated their opening with a ribbon cutting alongside the Homewood Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 7.

primeivhydration.com

Total Joint Physical Therapy, located at 700-C Valley Ave., celebrated their opening with a ribbon cutting alongside the Homewood Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 8.

totaljointbham.com

American Family Care, located at 471 Greensprings Highway, celebrated their opening with a ribbon cutting alongside the Homewood Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 15.

afcurgentcare.com

Anne James Hair Company, located at 2902 18th Street South, celebrated their opening with a ribbon cutting alongside the Homewood Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 17. annejameshairco.com

CSpire, located on the 6th Floor of the Synovus Building 800 Shades Creek Parkway, is celebrating their opening with a ribbon cutting alongside the Homewood Chamber of Commerce on Feb. 20.

cspire.com

Coming Soon

Han’ei Kaya Sushi Grill will be opening at 1017 Oxmoor Road, located under Three15 Studio and next to Ruby Sunshine. A sign reading “Coming Soon” has been hanging outside of the building for several weeks, but no opening date is listed.

News and Accomplishments

Brookwood Baptist Health has officially rebranded to become Baptist Health, and the system’s five central Alabama hospitals and other facilities have undergone name changes as well. That includes Baptist Health Brookwood Hospital at 2010 Brookwood Medical Center Drive. Baptist Health on Oct. 1 became part of Orlando Health, which serves the southeastern United States and Puerto Rico. Orlando Health manages day-to-day operations of the system in partnership with the Baptist Health System. Orlando Health chose to retain the Baptist Health name because “it speaks directly to our mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ through holistic, people-centered health care,” the company said. “We are a true faith-based health care system, and people will know that simply from hearing our name.”

205-877-1000, baptisthealthal.com

Personnel Moves

Shannon Schneider and Angela Stevens have joined the RealtySouth office in Homewood as Realtors.

Schneider: 205-370-8969, Stevens: 205-907-8915, realtysouth.com

Burn Boot Camp has promoted Brandi Davis to be the regional community manager for all four of its Birmingham area locations (Homewood, Meadow Brook, Hoover and Vestavia Hills). She has been a member of Burn Boot Camp since May of 2019. She taught first grade for 10 years at McAdory Elementary School and has been a substitute teacher for Hoover City Schools for many years. She also was the hospitality chairwoman for Gwin Elementary School and Hoover High School for years.

205-529-8444, burnbootcamp.com

Anniversaries

× Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. SoHo Standard SoHo Standard is on the corner of 29th AvenueSouth and 19th Street South in downtown Homewood. It is the fourth restaurant for Dave Hornand Taylor Hughes. The pair also own SoHo Social next door. Horn purchased Mudtown Eat & Drink in 2007 and opened The Ridge Eat & Drink in 2011. The latter two are in Vestavia Hills.

SoHo Standard, a sister restaurant of SoHo Social that has a simple, more upscale menu and relaxed, yet refined atmosphere, is celebrating 5 years in the former Market Table space located at 1830 29th Ave. S. SoHo Standard’s menu includes steak, fish, crab cakes, duck and quail, along with appetizers, salads and sides.

205-423-8080, sohosocial.bar

This year marks the fourth anniversary of the opening of the Valley Hotel, a Curio by Hilton. The hotel contains three dining concepts: Ironwood Kitchen + Cocktails, The Terrace Bar and The Valley Coffee Co. Of the 129 guest rooms, nine are luxury suites. There is also 7,000 square feet of space to accommodate meetings, weddings and events.

valorhospitality.com

Happy Catering, located at 225 Oxmoor Circle in Homewood, will be celebrating 33 years of business this February. They partner with over 20 local venues and thrive on the relationships they have built with local vendors.

205-251-8925, happycatering.net

Vlachos Orthodontics, located at 3045 Independence Drive, is celebrating 28 years in business this February.

205-871-5557, vlachosorthodontics.com

BOOST Kids, located at 3250 Independence Drive Suite 200, is celebrating four years in Homewood after previously operating in downtown Birmingham. The business offers occupational therapy for children and in feeding therapy, developmental delay, handwriting help and kids yoga.

205-767-9207, boostbirmingham.com

Owner Farrah Shunnarah opened French & Towers Salon Co. in 2021 at the former Wheelhouse Salon location at 2904 Linden Ave. This year marks four years of business in the location. 205-538-5926, frenchandtowerssalonco.squarespace.com

Homewood Nutrition, located at 709 Oak Grove Road, is celebrating four years of selling loaded shakes, teas and more.

205-332-0303, homewoodnutrition.com

Raggio MD Facial Plastic Surgery, located at 1920 Huntington Road, is celebrating their one-year anniversary. The office provides facial plastic surgery and non-surgical treatments to provide a more youthful and symmetrical appearance.

659-272-0092, raggiomd.com