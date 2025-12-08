Homewood business happenings: December 2025

× Expand Aventuur Aventuur

NOW OPEN

Avontuur, a leather goods, gift and lifestyle store, has opened at 2941 18th St. South in the former Homewood Sporting Goods space. Avontuur means “a bold undertaking” in Afrikaans. The shop is a “showroom for purposeful products with compelling stories.” Most products come from small, bespoke brands that produce limited quantities using top-quality materials and are rarely found in traditional retail stores. Featured brands include Kingfisher Leatherworks, W.C. Russell Moccasin Co., Hound & Hare and Roots & Jones. 478-256-1562

Expand Robe' Mann Automotive Group's new Domestic service shop Robe' Mann Automotive Group's new Domestic service shop

Rob’e Mans held a ribbon cutting on Nov. 17 to open its third automotive repair service shop in Homewood. The new location, specializing in domestic cars and trucks, is at 102 Green Springs Highway. Rob’e Mans also offers Asian auto service at 2600 18th St. South and European service at 2813 Central Ave. The business began more than 40 years ago as a small, Honda-only repair shop. 205-871-4712

Empowered to Conquer, a faith-based nonprofit, recently opened at 210 Wildwood Parkway, Suite 408. The organization has helped young people build confidence and purpose through faith, education, mentoring and community for more than 16 years. 205-660-2009

Hunter Curtis recently opened Mana Grounds Cyber Cafe at 283 West Valley Ave. The gaming lounge is designed to provide a comfortable, modern space for digital connectivity. It offers high-speed internet, a variety of tech services and a welcoming environment for work, gaming or casual browsing. The space brands itself as a hub where technology meets comfort — “for geeks, by geeks.”

Advance Auto Parts recently opened a location at 372 Palisades Blvd. The national automotive retailer, with nearly 5,000 stores, sells parts, accessories and maintenance products to professionals and DIY customers. The company also offers free in-store services such as battery testing and oil recycling. 205-848-4038

ANNIVERSARIES

Katy Lincoln will celebrate the first anniversary of her boutique commercial real estate firm, Lincoln CRE, on Jan. 1. She opened the first physical office in August, located at 2822 Central Ave., Suite 100. The firm specializes in investment properties and leasing, with expertise in healthcare real estate. Lincoln is a 15-year commercial real estate veteran. 205-706-0676